Nov. 9 update: Centre County adds 74 COVID-19 cases over 2-day period; Pa. has 6,000-plus

Pennsylvania continues to see record daily increases in COVID-19 cases. Monday marked the second highest one-day total with 3,402 new cases, while Sunday’s increase of 2,909 was the fourth highest. The statewide total now stands at 234,296 cases.

Centre County reported 15 new cases on Sunday and 59 on Monday to bring the total to 4,679 (4,483 confirmed and 196 probable). There have been 39,540 negative tests. The state reports 22 deaths, while the county coroner’s office has confirmed 20.

According to the state dashboard, 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the county. Nineteen are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, a spokesperson said Monday. Statewide, 1,652 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 353 are in the intensive care unit.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,666 (22 new cases since Saturday)

16802 (University Park): 721 (11 new cases)

16803 (State College): 312 (8 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 250 (11 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 105 (4 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 57 (6 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 46 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 44 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 43

16875 (Spring Mills): 40 (3 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 37 (2 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 31

16822 (Beech Creek): 22 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 15

16666 (Osceola Mills): 14

16851 (Lemont): 14

16820 (Aaronsburg): 13

16854 (Millheim): 12 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 10

16829 (Clarence): 9 (2 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 9

16860 (Munson): 9

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 9 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16826 (Blanchard): 7

16872 (Rebersburg): 7 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 7 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16832 (Coburn): 5

16677, 16835, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 2.46 million negative tests, and an estimated 73% of people have recovered. An additional nine deaths were reported since Saturday to bring the statewide total to 9,024.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is:

Approximately 1% are 0-4

Approximately 2% are 5-12

Approximately 5% are 13-18

Nearly 14% are 19-24

Approximately 36% are 25-49

Approximately 21% are 50-64

Approximately 20% are 65 or older

In Centre County, there are six new cases in residents of long-term care facilities. There have now been 166 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 20 resident deaths in 13 nursing and personal care homes in the county. Statewide, there have been 27,729 resident cases, 5,879 employee cases and 5,907 resident deaths at 1,115 facilities in 63 counties.