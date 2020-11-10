Nov. 10 update: Pa. sets another 1-day COVID-19 record; Centre County adds 34 new cases

Pennsylvania reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with more than 4,000. During the past five days, the state has seen the five highest daily case increases, as well as record highs in testing.

With 4,361 new cases Tuesday, there have been 238,657 cases overall. There have been 2.47 million negative tests, and. an estimated 72% of people have recovered. Across Pennsylvania, there have been 9,086 deaths, an increase of 62.

Centre County added 34 cases to bring the total to 4,713 (4,497 confirmed and 216 probable) since March 20. There have been 39,695 negative tests. The Department of Health reports 22 deaths, while the county coroner has confirmed 20.

According to the state dashboard, 24 patients are hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19. Nineteen patients are being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Centre County reported one new case in a resident and one new case in an employee of a nursing/personal care home. There have been 167 resident cases, 46 employee cases and 21 deaths in 13 long-term care facilities in the county.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,675 (9 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 720 (1 fewer case)

16803 (State College): 313 (1 new case)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 254 (4 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 108 (3 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 56 (1 fewer case)

16866 (Philipsburg): 48 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 44

16827 (Boalsburg): 43

16875 (Spring Mills): 40

16841 (Howard): 37

16853 (Milesburg): 31

16822 (Beech Creek): 23 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 15

16666 (Osceola Mills): 15 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 14

16820 (Aaronsburg): 13

16854 (Millheim): 12

16845 (Karthaus): 10

16829 (Clarence): 9

16844 (Julian): 9

16860 (Munson): 9

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 9

16804 (State College): 7

16826 (Blanchard): 7

16872 (Rebersburg): 7

16874 (Snow Shoe): 7

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16832 (Coburn): 5

16677, 16835, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

