Nov. 11 update: Pa. sets record with 4,711 new cases of COVID-19; Centre County adds 55

COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania climbed past 4,000 to set another record Wednesday, while the Centre County coroner reported two more deaths.

The state reported 4,711 new positives to bring the total to 243,368. There have been 2.49 million negative tests.

Centre County added 55 cases to raise the total to 4,768 (4,542 confirmed and 226 probable) since March 20. There have been 39,894 negative tests.

County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed the 21st and 22nd deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

We Rebuild newsletter Get a weekly look at our return to growth in a pandemic-stricken world. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A 79-year-old man died Thursday at Mount Nittany Medical Center, and an 87-year-old man died Tuesday at a long-term care facility in the 16823 ZIP code, Sayers said in a press release. Deaths have ranged in age from 62 to 101. The state Department of Health also lists 22 deaths in Centre County.

According to the state dashboard, 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County and one is on a ventilator. Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 21 COVID-19 patients, a hospital spokesperson said Wednesday.

Mount Nittany continues to use its surge capacity plan, which aims to be “adjustable” in treating COVID patients and others in the hospital, said Dr. Nirmal Joshi, Mount Nittany Health chief medical officer.

“Estimates of maximum capacity vary considerably based on multiple factors including non-COVID patient needs as well as a variety of other resources,” Joshi said in a statement. “By carefully monitoring on a daily basis and adjusting as needed, the plan allows us to be flexible to care for our patients.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,694 (19 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 725 (5 new cases)

16803 (State College): 320 (7 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 257 (3 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 111 (3 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 58 (2 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 48

16827 (Boalsburg): 45 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 44

16875 (Spring Mills): 41 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 39 (2 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 31

16822 (Beech Creek): 23

16877 (Warriors Mark): 16 (1 new case)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 15

16851 (Lemont): 14

16820 (Aaronsburg): 13

16854 (Millheim): 12

16844 (Julian): 10 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 10

16829 (Clarence): 9

16860 (Munson): 9

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 9

16874 (Snow Shoe): 9 (2 new cases)

16804 (State College): 7

16826 (Blanchard): 7

16872 (Rebersburg): 7

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16832 (Coburn): 5

16677, 16835, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 9,145 deaths, including 59 new fatalities. There are 1,948 patients who are hospitalized across Pennsylvania.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is: