Nov. 16 update: Centre County reports 134 weekend COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds 9,675 positives

Pennsylvania reported more than 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, while Centre County added 134 cases, the Department of Health said Monday.

The Health Department’s early warning dashboard, which is updated every Friday, shows the positivity rate statewide continues to rise along with the number of confirmed cases. During the seven days from Nov. 6-Thursday, the positivity rate rose to 9.6% from 6.8% in the previous week.

There were 26,215 confirmed cases during the seven-day period that ended Thursday compared to 16,646 cases in the previous week.

Last week, the positivity rate in Centre County rose to 8.4% from 5%, while confirmed cases increased by 176 over the previous week.

Centre County reported 78 new cases Sunday and 56 on Monday to bring the total to 5,178 since March 20. Of that total, 4,933 cases are confirmed and 245 are probable. There have been 41,272 negative cases.

The Health Department lists 24 deaths in the county, while the coroner’s office has confirmed 22. Sixteen patients are being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said Monday. According to the state dashboard, two patients are on ventilators.

Cases continue to soar in residents of long-term care facilities. More than 100 new cases have been reported in the past seven days in Centre County. There have been 270 cases in residents, 56 cases in staff and 24 deaths at 13 facilities.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,817 (23 new cases since Saturday)

16802 (University Park): 760 (18 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 366 (34 new cases)

16803 (State College): 357 (17 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 145 (9 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 86 (17 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 69

16827 (Boalsburg): 48 (3 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 47 (2 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 46 (2 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 44 (3 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 32 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 26

16877 (Warriors Mark): 20 (3 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 18

16851 (Lemont): 17 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 14 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 13

16854 (Millheim): 12

16844 (Julian): 11 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 11 (2 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 11

16829 (Clarence): 10

16860 (Munson): 9

16826 (Blanchard): 9

16872 (Rebersburg): 8 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16832 (Coburn): 5

16677, 16835, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania added 5,199 cases Sunday and 4,476 cases Monday to bring the total to 269,613. A little more than halfway through November, the state already has shattered the previous monthly record for cases with 61,586. The previous record was set in October with 46,808 cases.

Overall, there have been 2.57 million negative tests, and an estimated 68% of people have recovered. An additional 51 deaths were reported over the weekend to bring the statewide total to 9,325.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is: