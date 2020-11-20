With COVID-19 on the rise, Young Scholars is the latest Centre County school to move to remote learning

Another Centre County school has announced plans to operate virtually, following a rise in COVID-19 cases and predicted increases.

The Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School will opt for a fully remote instruction model from Nov. 23-Dec. 11, CEO and Principal Levent Kaya wrote in an email Friday. The school has reported a total of six COVID-19 cases this year; half were confirmed within the last week.

“We had to make this difficult decisions as local numbers continue to rise and the expectation that the trend will continue into and following Thanksgiving break,” Kaya said. “We want to be proactive in keeping our school safe and healthy.”

Young Scholars, like many area schools, is experiencing staffing shortages and is struggling to cover classes while providing “an equitable education,” Kaya said.

“Our health and safety plan is being followed, and the students and staff are doing an amazing job with this,” Kaya said, adding that guidelines for masking, distancing, hand washing and disinfecting are being followed. “Our teachers have done and will continue to do an outstanding job with remote instruction, and we hope to return to in-person on Dec. 14.”

The Bald Eagle and Penns Valley Area school districts remain closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, with a planned Dec. 1 in-person reopening, and the State College Area School District announced that students will learn remotely for two weeks after the scheduled Thanksgiving break.