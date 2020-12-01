We Rebuild
Which Centre County schools are operating remotely due to COVID-19? Here’s a running list
Since reopening in August, Centre County school districts have been forced to make adjustments to instructional plans as community COVID-19 cases continue to rise and statewide mitigation efforts aim to slow virus transmission.
The Centre Daily Times is keeping a running list of school closures and planned reopenings. Because area schools are not required to publicly announce confirmed cases or building closures, this list may not be comprehensive but will be updated weekly with any changes or updates to instructional plans.
If a school closure is not listed, or to provide more information, please email cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.
Bald Eagle Area School District
- Status: Operating remotely until Dec. 7
- Source: Letter from district superintendent
- Health and safety plan
Bellefonte Area School District
- Status: High school operating remotely until Dec. 7; all other buildings remain open
- Source: Letter from district superintendent
- Health and safety plan
Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology
- Status: Operating remotely until Dec. 7
- Source: Letter from vice president of secondary education
- Health and safety plan
Centre Learning Community
- Status: Operating remotely until Dec. 4
- Source: CLC community communications
- Health and safety plan
Grace Prep High School
- Status: Operating in person
- Source: School website
- Health and safety plan
Nittany Christian School
- Status: Operating remotely until Dec. 7
- Source: School social media update
- Health and safety plan
Nittany Valley Charter School
- Status: Operating in person
- Source: November attestation signed by chief school administrator and governing board chair
- Health and safety plan
Our Lady of Victory
- Status: Operating in person
- Source: School website
- Health and safety plan
Penns Valley Area School District
- Status: Operating remotely until Dec. 7
- Source: Letter from district superintendent
- Health and safety plan
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
- Status: Operating in person
- Source: District website
- Health and safety plan
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
- Status: Operating in person
- Source: School website
- Health and safety plan
St. John the Evangelist
Status: Operating remotely until Dec. 11
Source: Social media update
State College Area School District
Status: Operating remotely until Dec. 14
Young Scholars of Central Pa.
Status: Operating remotely until Dec. 14
