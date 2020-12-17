Santa Claus is coming to Centre County. Here’s where and what’s different amid pandemic

The holidays might feel different this year, but they’re not canceled.

“Christmas is still happening,” Santa said in his Bellefonte hut on Tuesday evening.

He’s still making a list and checking it twice. But this year, Santa is taking precautions so he and the reindeer are healthy enough to deliver presents to kids and their families on Christmas Eve.

While Santa sits inside his Bellefonte house — located in front of the Centre County Courthouse — kids can still tell him what they want most this year and from a distance, take a picture.

Though Santa admitted he’s not as jolly this year, he said wearing masks and social distancing are small sacrifices to keep others safe.

“It’s a little sad this year because I miss being able to hold the kids,” he said.

Santa will be in Bellefonte from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Masking and social distancing are required.

Before heading back to the North Pole, here’s where Santa plans to stop in Centre County:

Nittany Mall

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 23 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24

Boalsburg Fire Company

Santa run: Dec. 22 at 5:45 p.m.

On December 22 the Boalsburg Fire Company will hold the annual Santa Run. Santa Claus will be escorted throughout our... Posted by Boalsburg Fire Company on Monday, 14 December 2020

Columbia Fire Company

Santa run: Sunday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday December 20, 2020 the Columbia Fire Company of Osceola Mills will hold its first Santa Run. This will be in... Posted by Columbia Fire Company on Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Gregg Township Fire Company

Santa run: Friday from 6-8:30 p.m.

Hope Fire Company

Santa run: Sunday, time and route to be announced

Brunch with Santa: Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., meals are free and takeout only

Just a reminder, our Brunch with Santa is still on for this Sunday 12/20 from 11am-1pm and will be take out ONLY. Meals... Posted by Hope Fire Company on Monday, 14 December 2020

Miles Township Fire Company

Santa run: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to Town Thursday, December 17 around 7pm. Santa will be riding the Fire Truck around Town to see all the little boys and girls. We hope to see you all! Posted by Miles Township Fire Company on Monday, 7 December 2020

Millheim Fire Company

Santa run: Saturday at 9 a.m.

It is with public safety in everyone's interest we have decided to cancel our annual Breakfast with Santa this year. We... Posted by Millheim Fire Company #1 on Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Pine Glen Fire Company

Santa run: Sunday at 5 p.m.

Our Santa run will be Sunday, December 20th. We will be leaving the firehall at 5 pm and going through Burnside Township. Santa will hand out goodies to the children. Posted by Pine Glen Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, 22 November 2020

Walker Township Fire Company

Santa run: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Alpha Fire Company’s annual Christmas Eve Santa run has been canceled, the fire company announced on its Facebook page.