Santa Claus is coming to Centre County. Here’s where and what’s different amid pandemic
The holidays might feel different this year, but they’re not canceled.
“Christmas is still happening,” Santa said in his Bellefonte hut on Tuesday evening.
He’s still making a list and checking it twice. But this year, Santa is taking precautions so he and the reindeer are healthy enough to deliver presents to kids and their families on Christmas Eve.
While Santa sits inside his Bellefonte house — located in front of the Centre County Courthouse — kids can still tell him what they want most this year and from a distance, take a picture.
Though Santa admitted he’s not as jolly this year, he said wearing masks and social distancing are small sacrifices to keep others safe.
“It’s a little sad this year because I miss being able to hold the kids,” he said.
Santa will be in Bellefonte from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Masking and social distancing are required.
Before heading back to the North Pole, here’s where Santa plans to stop in Centre County:
Nittany Mall
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 23 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24
Boalsburg Fire Company
- Santa run: Dec. 22 at 5:45 p.m.
Columbia Fire Company
- Santa run: Sunday at 6 p.m.
Gregg Township Fire Company
- Santa run: Friday from 6-8:30 p.m.
Hope Fire Company
- Santa run: Sunday, time and route to be announced
- Brunch with Santa: Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., meals are free and takeout only
Miles Township Fire Company
- Santa run: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Millheim Fire Company
- Santa run: Saturday at 9 a.m.
Pine Glen Fire Company
- Santa run: Sunday at 5 p.m.
Walker Township Fire Company
- Santa run: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Alpha Fire Company’s annual Christmas Eve Santa run has been canceled, the fire company announced on its Facebook page.
