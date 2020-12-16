Mount Nittany receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what the local hospital said

COVID-19 vaccines are finally starting to trickle in and around Centre County, with Mount Nittany Health receiving its first shipment Wednesday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which reached its first Pennsylvania hospital on Monday, will first be distributed among front-line health workers. It could still be months before county residents can be vaccinated — but Wednesday’s shipment was still considered a critical step forward in fighting the pandemic.

“We are certainly encouraged by FDA clinical trial findings that the Pfizer vaccine offers nearly full protection against virus symptoms after receiving both doses,” Dr. Nirmal Joshi, chief medical officer, said in a written statement. “Its overall effectiveness also seems to span across all age groups, genders, racial and ethnic minorities and those with underlying conditions like diabetes and obesity. It’s very promising, and a glimmer of hope during this pandemic.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.