‘Morale boost’: How the community is giving back to Centre Crest, after earlier COVID-19 outbreak

Centre Crest has endured a difficult winter, one marred by a significant COVID-19 outbreak and a stressed staff. But Tuesday marked a turning point for the Bellefonte facility — and community members showed their appreciation with heartfelt cards, gifts and donations.

Earlier in December, the nursing and rehabilitation center suffered 145 simultaneous cases of the coronavirus among its 164 residents, along with an unknown number of deaths. But, by Tuesday, 90% of those with the virus had recovered, according to the facility’s administrator. And the community wanted to remind the staff their continued efforts — while putting themselves at risk and dealing with infection fears every day — were both admired and appreciated.

Although community members have been consistent with their giving throughout the pandemic, Tuesday welcomed several significant acts of charity: Several students from State High (and others from outside Centre County) presented Centre Crest staff with $5,640 raised on the online platform GoFundMe, in the form of about 260 gift cards, while two members of a local Facebook group brought 265 goodie bags filled with snacks, soaps, teas, gift cards, and more for employees.

“We’re at a time where hospitals and nursing homes are in need of a morale boost, just because of the pandemic we’re currently in,” Andrew Naugle, the facility’s administrator, said from behind a mask and face shield. “And this is great.”

Community members came together to make goodie bags with soaps, coffee, lotions, gift cards and more for the employees of Centre Crest. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Staff have been touched throughout the pandemic by good Samaritans. A few weeks ago, employees returned to their cars with notes stuck on windshields that read, “Thank you. You matter.” Local churches, such as St. John’s Episcopal, have delivered sandwiches and cookies. Countless organizations have also donated funds to the facility, while some individuals have provided meals and other assistance.

“Our hope is that the staff and residents at Centre Crest know they’re appreciated,” Waverly Huang, a junior at State High, said in a written statement.

For staff, the appreciation has served as a reminder that the community hasn’t forgotten their continued sacrifice. And, for concerned community members, it’s helped promote good will — and many of them have even been surprised by the outpouring.

Maureen Casey, a member of the “Mask Strong - Centre County” Facebook group, posted a message on the group’s page earlier this month asking for suggestions on how to give back. A few hours later, responses numbered well over 100.

“I don’t know how people do this every day,” Casey said, referring to the Centre Crest staff. “Not only do they get up and go to work every morning knowing they’re putting themselves at risk, but having to deal with loss and illness, and seeing people in this position has to be really frustrating.

“So I asked our group, ‘Is there something we can do for them?’ And I just got this explosion.”

Casey solicited donations from the group, mostly purchased items from supporting businesses at low or discounted rates — such as from Weis Markets, Still Not A Hippie, Nature’s Reward, Uptown Cheapskate and Pizza Mia — and then spent 12 hours in her living room Sunday putting all the goodie bags together. Plenty of members volunteered, of course, but Casey couldn’t safely social distance inside her home — so compiling the bags fell entirely on her and her fiance.

Knowing that only added to Centre Crest’s own appreciation.

“It’s been overwhelming support from the community,” Naugle said. “Centre Crest has been here for a long time, and it’s a not-for-profit. The people in the community have really reached out to us. ... Our staff are very appreciative of it.”

Naugle believes Centre Crest is finally “over the hump” when it comes to COVID-19. Although it’s not time to celebrate just yet — some active cases do still remain in the facility, after all — the hope is that the worst is over.

With staff and residents set to be vaccinated starting Jan. 4, there’ll be more to celebrate in the near future. But, for now, the community just wanted to make sure the staff were remembered this holiday season.

“Thank you so much for all you’re doing for our loved ones each day,” added Joyce Furfaro, the founder of the Facebook group.

Community members who wish to donate gifts or other items to Centre Crest should reach out to Alissa Janoski at 355-6777 ext. 4025.