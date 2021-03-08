Applications open for Centre County’s $10.6 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The Willowbank Building in Bellefonte on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Centre County has launched a new Emergency Rental Assistance Program to address existing housing insecurity and anticipate growing needs.

The Office of Adult Services announced the program, which aims to provide financial assistance and housing stability to residents, Monday morning. Those in need can now apply for the program through Compass, an online tool to navigate statewide health and human service programs. Centre County has been approved for an allocation of up to $10.6 million for the program.

“We don’t know what the need is quite yet, but we know there’s a significant need,” Adult Services Director Faith Ryan said at last week’s work session to discuss the program.

Financial assistance is available for renters with rent arrears, future rent in three-month increments and utility assistance for up to one year. Assistance can be provided for expenses as far back as March 2020. Eligible households must demonstrate that they were directly or indirectly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are at risk of homelessness or housing instability or have a total gross income that is at or below 80% of the area median income.

“We are absolutely going to have people that are just going to be in and out,” Ryan said. “They have rent arrears; they’re doing OK right now. They want to get the assistance, and they’re done.”

She added that it’ll be clear when a household needs additional support.

“We’re trying to determine all angles in which we’re going to need assistance,” Ryan said. “I think that we are really ahead of the game. It’s taken me a long time to kind of process that or say that out loud, but the more I hear from other counties and kind of where they’re at, I feel really proud of where we’re at.”

More information about the ERAP can be found at centrecountypa.gov/rentrelief. Applications will be accepted through the program’s expiration or until funding is exhausted.