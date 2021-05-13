Centre County health providers begin giving COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15

Children ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and several providers in Centre County have ample supply.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use of the vaccine to adolescents Monday. The state Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the expansion Wednesday.

“While we have come a long way in vaccinating our community, we still have a distance to go,” Mount Nittany Health Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Cabibbo said in a statement Wednesday. “With less than 40 percent of Centre County fully vaccinated, it will take many more people receiving their vaccine if we hope to return to any sense of normalcy in our everyday lives.”

Where can kids get vaccinated in Centre County?

Pfizer vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

More than a handful of vaccinations locations in Centre County have supply of the Pfizer vaccine as of Thursday, including Walmart, Mount Nittany Medical Center, CVS and Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

Anticipating authorization to vaccinate a younger population, CVIM opened up its appointment sign-up this week to 12- to 15-year-olds and began vaccinating them Thursday during a clinic at Panorama Village.

Another vaccination clinic is scheduled for Friday at Panorama Village, with upcoming clinics scheduled at schools around the county, including State College Area High School on Monday and Penns Valley Area High School on May 26.

“Whether it’s spending quality time with friends and family, or taking that much needed summer vacation, we all want to get back to enjoying our favorite things in life,” CVIM Executive Director Cheryl White said in a statement Wednesday. “COVID-19 vaccines are our best protection against this virus and are paramount to us getting to the other side of this pandemic.”

Are the shots the same as those for adults?

Yes, the dose and the schedule are the same.

Will kids need a guardian?

Immunizations require consent, though how it’s obtained could vary.

CVIM requires parents to accompany children to their appointment.

Do you have to pay for a COVID-19 vaccine?

No. Vaccine providers can’t charge you for the vaccine.

Does the vaccine work for children?

There were no cases of COVID-19 among about 1,000 children who received the Pfizer vaccine as part of a clinical trial. There were 16 cases of COVID-19 in nearly 980 children who received a placebo.

“The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19,” the FDA said. “At this time, there are limited data to address whether the vaccine can prevent transmission of the virus from person to person.”