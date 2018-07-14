Reports: Former Penn State football player stabbed to death in Philadelphia

A former Penn State football player was stabbed to death in Philadelphia, according to reports.
Sean Schellenger, who was a quarterback for the Nittany Lions in 2000 and had been working as a real estate developer in the city, was stabbed in the back by a man on a bike at about 11 p.m. Thursday near Rittenhouse Square, according to the Associated Press.
Police reportedly found Schellenger, 37, lying in the street, bleeding heavily. He died at a hospital.
Schellenger was riding in a Mercedes-Benz, but he and two others exited the vehicle because the road was blocked by another car, the Associated Press reported. That’s when the bicyclist arrived and an altercation ensued.
“Police say the man on the bike pulled a large knife from a backpack and stabbed Schellenger. The man fled on foot,” according to the Associated Press.
A suspect reportedly surrendered to police on Friday.
As a Nittany Lion, Schellenger appeared in just one game during the 2000 season (against Louisiana Tech), Philly.com reported, citing a Penn State football spokesman.
He was slated to be inducted into Coatesville Area High School’s sports hall of fame this fall.
