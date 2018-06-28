21 people displaced by Huntingdon County fire

A two-alarm fire on Wednesday ripped through a Mount Union apartment building, displacing 21 and injuring a firefighter.
The American Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania tweeted Wednesday that it's providing food, clothing and shelter to those affected by the fire.
The working dwelling fire was reported at about 9 a.m. at 108 Poplar St., according to Huntingdon County dispatch.
Mount Union fire Company Assistant Chief Jack Fortney told WJAC that flames were coming out of the roof just before it collapsed.
"It's a total loss because the second floor is now the first floor," he told the broadcasting company.
Although one firefighter was taken to the hospital, WJAC reported that he has been released and is doing well.
