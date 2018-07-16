Watch this Pa. grandma as she takes off on her very first bike ride

A Pennsylvania grandma’s lifelong dream of owning a bike finally came true on July 8, when her grandson surprised her with a custom-made trike to take her cycling on the Schuylkill River Trail.
Andrew Fusco fulfilled his 88-year-old grandmother Pauline Tornetta’s wish by combining parts of an old tricycle with an office chair, and then connected it to his own bike to create a tandem bicycle.
Images and videos shared to Facebook by his wife, Sarah, show an overjoyed Tornetta sitting astride her very first bike.
A clip seen in the post shows her being helped up onto the bike by her family, while another shows her being pulled along by her grandson.
