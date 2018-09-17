2 young men killed and 2 injured in a single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulted in the death of two area men, and injuries for two others.
State police at Lewistown say David Boyle, 17, of Mifflintown, was driving a Mazda sedan near 1199 Rockland Road in Fayette Township, Juniata County, shortly after midnight when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
The vehicle, also containing passengers Matthew Reichert, 20, of McAlisterville, Zebadiah Graybill, 19, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Nathaniel Landis, 20, of McAlisterville, traveled off the roadway and struck a telephone pole and a tree, police said.
Boyle and Reichert, who were both sitting in the front of the vehicle, died in the crash. Graybill and Landis were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
State police is continuing its investigation.
