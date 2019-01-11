There’s one more day to see the Pa. Farm Show. Here’s who’s won awards from Centre County

Students and businesses across Centre County have participated in the 103rd annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, and some brought back hardware to show for it.
The Farm Show, which is the largest indoor agricultural event in the country, started Jan. 5 and will end Saturday.
For over 100 years, the event has drawn people from across the state and the country to Harrisburg to come and see what the agricultural industry has to offer.
Many exhibits are available for just about anyone to sign up and compete in from all walks of the industry, from animals, spirits, food and even square dancing.
Below are some of the local participants who have been recognized at the Farm Show.
Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, Spring Mills: Nine of their spirits placed in the top three, including their 2017 Vidal ice wine taking home double gold and winning best of show in the dessert wine category. The winery also received the PA Governors Cup award.
Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, Centre Hall: Took medals with five of their spirits, including their 2017 Cabernet Franc taking home gold.
Good Intent Cider, Bellefonte: Placed in two categories in the Cider Competition on Jan. 5, finishing second in Hopped Class for their Hop Tide, and third in Heritage Cider class for their Wickson.
This is the cidery’s first year participating in a statewide competition.
“We are honored to have had two of our ciders recognized at the PA State Farm Show and are proud to a be part of all the excellent craft beverages that Centre County has to offer,” Adam Redding, owner of Good Intent Cider, said in a press release.
Bald Eagle Area High School: Student Ashton Julian won most creative horticulture exhibit in show, beating out more than 500 other entries.
Additional students who placed in the agricultural education horticulture include Judah Eveleth, Blaine Egan, Drew Koleno, Colton Rigg and Kylie Swartz.
Julian was honored with best of breed youth Dutch rabbit, while Rebecca Dean received best opposite of breed California rabbit.
Emily Trigg and Kyle Spicer each received best of variety for their entrants in the rabbit department, while Margaret Noll, Samantha Trigg and Macey Hahn all placed in the top two of their respective categories.
Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology: Students placed 17th and 25th in agriculture education demonstrations, according to results from the Farm Show.
Still time to go to the Farm Show
The Pennsylvania Farm show is located at 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. For more information and a full list of results, visit the farm show’s website, www.farmshow.pa.gov.
Show hours for Saturday are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments