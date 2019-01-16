Pennsylvania

Statewide Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped

By Lauren Muthler

January 16, 2019 09:42 PM

Pennsylvania State Police Photo provided

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Marjani Aquil, of Penn Hills, Allegheny County.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton told the Tribune-Review that Aquil was last seen at her home at her home on Glenbrook Drive at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the alert, issued officially at 8:14 p.m., Aquil is believed to have been abducted by Jermaine Laquay Rodgers, 19. Burton described Rogers to the Tribune-Review as a former boyfriend of Aquil’s. He is believed to be armed.

Aquil is described as a black female with long black hair with blonde highlights, who’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and tan boots. Rogers is described as a black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, driving an older red sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or Allegheny County Dispatch at 412-473-3705.

