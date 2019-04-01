Penn State student killed in shooting at Philadelphia park

Authorities said a gunman who apparently came to a Philadelphia park in response to a fight between women opened fire on a large group, killing the son of a high-ranking city police official.
Captain Jason Smith said Nicholas Flacco, a 20-year-old Penn State sophomore and liberal arts major, was with a group gathered Saturday night in FDR Park after tailgating at a Phillies game. Several fights between females broke out, and an unidentified woman was heard threatening to “call her man and that they should be afraid.”
Police said a man with a revolver arrived and fired a revolver into the air and to the side. He left, but returned 10 or 15 minutes later and shot Flacco, the son of an Internal Affairs commander who was home from Penn State for the weekend to celebrate his birthday.
“Random acts of violence such as this are unfathomable and very troubling,” Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said. “This news is tragic and we offer our deepest condolences to Nicholas’ family and friends during this difficult time.”
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Centre Daily Times reporter Bret Pallotto contributed to this article.
Comments