Deliveryman says fatal stabbing of ex-Penn State football player was self-defense

Penn State backup quarterback Sean Schellenger (14), pictured during the 2000 Blue-White game, was fatally stabbed in Philadelphia in 2018. Centre Daily Times, file

A bicycle deliveryman accused in the stabbing death of a real estate developer during a traffic confrontation in Philadelphia last year has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements and testimony began Thursday in the trial of 22-year-old Michael White. He’s charged with voluntary manslaughter.

WCAU-TV reports prosecutors say White chose to kill 37-year-old Sean Schellenger over the dispute. Defense attorneys say White acted in self-defense after Schellenger attacked White and used a racist insult.

Schellenger was a backup quarterback for Penn State in 2000 and had been working as a real estate developer in the city.

Jurors were shown video of the attack in court. A medical examiner testified Schellenger died of a single stab wound. She also said his blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.

A judge agreed Monday to a request by Philadelphia’s top prosecutor to drop a third-degree murder charge against White. White is also charged with obstruction and tampering.