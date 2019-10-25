Pa. state police issue Amber Alert for toddler believed to be abducted by her father

The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl believed to have been abducted by her father in Crawford County.

Dawsyon Wright was last seen near 18096 Turner Road in Meadville, wearing a pink and blue Levis shirt and pink pajama pants, police said.

She is believed to be with her father, 27-year-old Travis Allen Wright, who police described as a white, non-Hispanic male, driving a red Chevrolet Z71 pickup with a black hood and ZKV0618 license plate number.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call 911. Tips can also be submitted to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.