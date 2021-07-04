Pennsylvania Game Commission recommends removing bird feeders as disease spreads

A bird feeder hangs in the Central Northside neighborhood on July 7, 2021. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission recommend removing bird feeders until the cause of dying birds in neighboring states has been determined. (Jack Myer/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Pennsylvania Game Commission released an alert Thursday morning recommending that people remove their bird feeders and baths until it can figure out the root cause of a disease discovered recently that is plaguing the songbird population in many states, including southeastern Pennsylvania.

Some of the most affected are blue jays, starlings and common grackles, but also robins and cardinals the game commission said.

Characterized by conjunctivitis, as well as neurological signs such as erratic flight, the unidentified disease first became prevalent in Ohio and Washington, D.C. Though it has not yet reached Western Pennsylvania, the public should take all the same precautions to prevent spread, experts said.

Along with removing feeders and baths, the game commission and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania recommend continued cleaning of the feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution, as well as keeping people and pets away from sick and dead birds.

“Last week we started getting calls coming to our office asking if people should do the same (as Ohio), and because it wasn’t seen in Western Pennsylvania at the time, we were still trying to learn about it. We’re still kind of in that place because there is no cause that’s been identified, but we understand now the importance of bringing in those feeders,” Rachel Handel, director of communications at the Audubon Society, said Thursday.

Without the presence of feeders and baths, the birds are unable to congregate, which is the main cause of spread. It does not appear to spread to humans, but there is no concrete evidence yet, according to Handel. There are speculations, though, of where the disease comes from.

“The connection that many people are seeing is the connection to the Brood X cicadas, which were out pretty heavily in Ohio and the Washington, D.C. area. There are opinions out there that perhaps it could be connected to either pesticides that were sprayed in an attempt to control the cicada numbers, or even some sort of bacteria that were carried by the cicadas that could’ve jumped to the birds,” Handel said. “But again, this is all speculation because nobody knows just yet what the root cause is.”

The alert from the game commission is not a moratorium as of yet, and Handel speculates that it will not spread to Western Pennsylvania, as it’s not a migration period for songbirds. In an effort to contain the disease, the Audubon Society will pause sales of bird feeders and seed for now.

A Facebook post from earlier this week from the Wild Birds Unlimited store chain indicated it was monitoring the situation. A message seeking comment was left with the Upper St. Clair store Thursday.

Indiana and Kentucky also suggested removing bird feeders in recent weeks.