Central Pennsylvania county fairs preparing for comeback this summer

After being canceled in 2020, the Centre County Grange Fair will return Aug. 20-28. adrey@centredaily.com

After being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic last year, county fairs are gearing up for a comeback this summer with fair representatives saying that opening up is not only good for business, but for the kids and families who missed out on so much last year.

“It is a blessing. We were so disappointed we couldn’t do it last year,” said Jim Edwards, president of the Bedford County Fair Board.

“The kids are the ones who took the hit. They were not able to show their animals for sale,” Edwards said. “It hurt them more than anything.” As one of the earliest fairs in the region, the 147th edition of the Bedford County Fair will be held July 25-31.

“We are excited and able to be open,” said Mark Miller, president of the Huntingdon County Fair Board.

Miller said the fair is a family atmosphere, and last year everyone missed the camaraderie by not being able to get together.

“It was different,” he said. “It was like an empty space in the summer.”

The Huntingdon County Fair will mark its 190th event Aug. 8-14.

Challenges ahead

Getting ready for the 147th Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair, to be held Aug. 20-28, has been challenging, organizers said.

“It has been a struggle,” manager Darlene Confer said. “We had a lot of challenges in 2020 and with more for 2021.”

Part of the struggle has been getting employees, a situation other businesses have had to deal with, she said.

To gauge interest in having the fair this year, organizers conducted a survey in February among potential attendees.

“We had a 75 percent return rate,” Confer said, noting that anything over 35% is good.

“Out of those responses, 85 percent said yes they were definitely coming back, 13 percent said they would come back if vaccinated, only 2 percent said no,” Confer said. “People are ready.”

But even though the pandemic is winding down, fairs are taking extra precautions.

“We will have some sanitation stations and ask people to wear masks, although we will not enforce it,” Edwards said of the Bedford event. “We have 122 acres here; we don’t have a problem with spreading things out.”

In Centre County, visitors will see more sanitary items available, such as hand sanitizers, Confer said. Organizers will also remind people that although masks won’t be required, “we encourage them to wear masks if that makes them feel more safe,” she said.

Excitement mounts

Fair officials said they are excited about their events.

The 130th American Legion Cambria County Fair will be crowning its 50th fair queen, coordinator Janalee Schilling said. The fair is slated for Sept. 5-11.

“Last year was supposed to be the anniversary; it was too big of a milestone to ignore. The queen from 1970 is coming back from Boston and we expect to see a lot of former queens attend,” Schilling said.

The fair has several new youth events planned, such as a Power Wheels Demo Derby for children ages of 3-8, Rabbit Hopping for the rabbit lovers and new to Department 24, the Farm equipment division, a youth and pee wee division.

The Grange Fair will feature plenty of entertainment headed by country singer Gabby Barrett.

Fair exhibit numbers may be down this year, though, organizers said.

“Kids couldn’t invest in animals not knowing if there was going to be a fair,” Bedford Fair’s Edwards said.

Vendors ready to go

But on the bright side, vendors are on board.

“We seem to have the same number of vendors coming back,” he said. “We have no space for rentals; we are booked pretty tight,” he said of the Bedford venue.

Miller, of the Huntingdon fair, said the animal numbers and exhibitor numbers are down a little bit, though “we have had a fair response.”

Miller expects the competitive exhibits like vegetables and flowers will have about as many entries as usual.

Like the Bedford event, vendors have been signing up.

“The response from vendors has been tremendous,” Miller said. “All of our spaces are filled, and we have a waiting list for people who want space.”

The Grange Fair expects to have a good turnout as people are ready to get back to a more normal lifestyle.

For attendance, “we expect it to be even if not above,” Confer said. “It depends on the weather. If we have good weather, I expect a banner year. People are ready to get back and get their fair food.”

Others are also hoping for a good turnout.

“We are ready to move forward and leave this past most difficult year in the dust of a new beginning,” said American Legion Cambria County Fair Board President William Harker.