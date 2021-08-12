Pennsylvania

The PA counties that lost and gained the most population in the last 10 years, ranked

By Sarah Anne Hughes Spotlight PA

Greene County is one of 44 Pennsylvania counties that lost population between 2010 and 2020.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

HARRISBURG — Data released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Pennsylvania’s population grew by a sluggish 2.4% between 2010 and 2020.

Among the state’s 67 counties, the population in 44 declined during that decade-long span, with rural counties in the western and northern parts of Pennsylvania hit hardest. Counties in southeast and south-central Pennsylvania were among the top gainers.

Explore the data below:

