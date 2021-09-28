At Pennsylvania’s first March for Life, thousands rally to oppose abortion: ‘We know that’s life’

March for Life, and the Pennsylvania Family Institute, host the Pennsylvania March for Life at the state Capitol on Monday. Marchers at the event called on legislators to protect unborn children. PennLive

Anti-abortion activists and supporters – some carrying signs “I am the Pro-Life Generation” and “Take my hand not my life” – converged on the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday to urge state lawmakers to pass laws to further restrict abortion.

Thousands from across the state filled the Capitol steps and spilled out on to Third Street around a stage set up for the rally for Pennsylvania’s first March for Life. The event, along with a march around the Capitol, was organized by the Harrisburg-based Pennsylvania Family Institute. The state Department of General Services anticipated a crowd of 3,000.

Among those who turned out for the event was Mike Kelemen of Lower Paxton Township. The father, accompanied by his two daughters, came to encourage lawmakers to “do the right thing: Protect life.”

“We believe that a baby is a baby from conception,” he said. “If you follow the science, science says it’s a baby when it’s conceived and any time the baby is terminated, that’s murder.”

Carrie Vogelsong of Mechanicsburg, a mother of three and grandmother of eight, said she came out to support the cause as someone who considered having an abortion years ago when she found herself pregnant at age 19 but decided against it. Today, she works with an organization called Embrace Grace that helps women with unplanned pregnancies.

“With all the advances at science, we know that’s a baby. We know that’s life inside a mother,” she said. “I’ve seen it from the side of a woman who was 19 years old and pregnant and I see it from the side, it’s life. It’s a child and we know how precious each life is.”

Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates issued a statement vowing to fight back against attacks on abortion rights, saying abortion is health care.

“People seeking abortion deserve compassion — not stigmatized or villainized,” their statement said. “We believe that all Pennsylvanians should be able to make their own personal medical decisions without shame, judgment, or stigma. We send our love to all of the people who have had abortions and those who are trying to receive abortion care in such a hostile environment. We will continue fighting alongside you, our affiliates, partners, and supporters.”

The March for Life’s keynote speaker, Abby Johnson, was a former Planned Parenthood director and now anti-abortion activist.

She shared the story of her conversion to what she called the right side of history. She accused her former employer of promoting “the lie” that an unwanted pregnancy is “just tissue. It’s just waste. But if the pregnancy is wanted, it turns into a baby.”

She said it was 13 years ago this week when she walked away from that work after watching an ultrasound-guided abortion take place on a 13-week-old fetus.

“If we keep working, if we keep making sacrifices, not only will we see a time where abortion is illegal in this country but friends, we will see a time where abortion is unthinkable,” Johnson said to a rousing applause from the crowd.

Others who spoke to the crowd included Republican legislative leaders: Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County. They were joined on stage by a band of their legislative colleagues who support reforms to the state’s abortion law.

Pennsylvania allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy for any reason except to select a gender. Anyone under the age of 18 is required to have permission of parent or guardian.

“When you consider all the medical innovation we have today, we have 3D ultrasounds, remote monitoring of women and infants. We can monitor the heartbeat of our baby on our smart watches. And these are all medical advancements that demonstrate again that life begins at conception,” Ward said.

She modified the familiar Penn State chant to rev up the crowd in a chant: “We are – pro life.”

“Life begins at conception and we owe it to the unborn, the voiceless, the most vulnerable among us to make sure that we are their voice and to stand for the right to life at every opportunity,” Cutler said.

Cutler told the crowd the state House is working on additional anti-abortion bills beyond two it has already passed this legislative session. One would ban abortions prompted by a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis. The other would require abortion providers and other health care facilities that handle fetal remains to arrange for either their burial or cremation or give the parents the option of doing it at their own cost.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has vowed to veto any bill that restricts a woman’s reproductive rights.

“As I have said before, so called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice. They further magnify social and economic disparities within health care, counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a scientific basis,” Wolf said in a statement. “As governor, I have vetoed 3 anti-choice bills that have come to my desk. Make no mistake, I will veto any others.

“Instead of rallying for policies that have detrimental impacts on commonwealth residents, we should all be focused on policies to support women, children and families,” his statement said.

Planned Parenthood Keystone and other supportive organizations are hosting an abortion rights rally and march this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Capitol steps.

This “Bans Off Our Body” event aims to send a message to state lawmakers that they will fight back against attacks on abortion rights like the ones happening elsewhere in this country, including a law that passed in Texas barring most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.