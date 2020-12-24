Winter weather causes I-80 restrictions, flood watch in Centre County

Severe winter weather has struck Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve, creating both temporary restrictions on I-80 and a flood watch in Centre County from the National Weather Service.

A combination of heavy rain and melting snow caused a flood watch to go into effect for a portion of central Pennsylvania — including the northern and southern parts of Centre County — on 10 a.m. Thursday. It will continue until noon Friday.

According to the weather service, significant rises are expected in small streams and creeks. It also notes that drainage flooding is more probable due to briefly intense rainfall and storm drains clogged with piles of snow.

A flood advisory was also issued from 4:15-8:15 p.m. for Centre County, with the weather service warning that “heavy rain and melting snow will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas.”

Due to the continued rain, potential snowfall and expected drops in temperatures, PennDOT also announced restrictions eastbound and westbound on I-80, from the Ohio state line to I-99 at the Bellefonte/161 interchange. The restrictions will go into effect 7 p.m. Thursday and reflect a move to “Level 1” of the state’s five tiered weather-restriction plan, which basically means all vehicles must follow a 45 mph speed limit and certain vehicles — like school buses and motorcycles — are not permitted on the aforementioned roadways.

“The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure that I-80 remains open throughout this weather event,” a PennDOT news release read. “When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.”

The following vehicles are also not permitted on the affected roadways: tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; and commercial buses and motor coaches.

For more information on the I-80 restrictions and when they might be lifted, motorists are urged to visit www.511PA.com. Updated flood watch information can also be found on the National Weather Service’s website.