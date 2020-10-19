Pennsylvania lawmakers have no role to play in deciding the presidential election

We have said it many times and we will happily say it again: The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not have and will not have a hand in choosing the state’s presidential electors or in deciding the outcome of the presidential election.

To insinuate otherwise is to inappropriately set fear into the Pennsylvania electorate with an imaginary scenario not provided for anywhere in law — or in fact.

Pennsylvania law plainly says that the state’s electors are chosen only by the popular vote of the commonwealth’s voters.

The provision relating to the choosing of presidential electors by the popular vote was enacted in 1937.

Section 1501 of Pennsylvania’s Election Code clearly, plainly, and unequivocally states:

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“At the general election to be held in the year 1940, and every fourth year thereafter, there shall be elected by the qualified electors of the Commonwealth, persons to be known as electors of President and Vice-President of the United States, and referred to in this act as presidential electors, equal in number to the whole number of senators and representatives to which this State may be entitled in the Congress of the United States.”

The secretary of state presents the election results to the governor, who certifies the election, establishing the list of electors. Any challenges to that are handled by the state’s courts as required by the Pennsylvania Constitution.

The General Assembly has a sworn duty to follow the Constitution and the Election Code, which does not involve the legislature in the process of choosing electors. There have been zero discussions occurring within the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate about changing this provision.

This election cycle is the most politically charged in our lifetime, so we understand that misrepresentations and attention-grabbing social media posts will be part of the rhetoric. We need to rise above that and not fall victim to outside influences that are trying to stir emotion.

So, to set the record — once again — without question: The only and exclusive way that presidential electors can be chosen in Pennsylvania is by the popular vote. The legislature has no hand in this process whatsoever.