U.S. 322 rock work long overdue, legality of stop-arm cameras and more: letters to the editor

Here are the opinions of Centre Daily Times readers, sent as letters to the editor, from Dec. 8-10:
Rock work long overdue
The Dec. 6 Centre Daily Times article on rock-smashing work that is causing delays for travelers on U.S. Route 322 brought back an historical precedent. It’s not the first time rocks have been a problem for travelers on that route. On Aug. 8, 1775, the Rev. Philip Fithian wrote of his journey from Capt. Potter’s over the mountains to Kishacoquillas Valley:
”The first mountain we had to climb by far exceeded all I have yet gone over. The ascent were trifling, for the road lies along the side of the mountain and winds gradually upward; but the rocks — vast stones of every size and shape, make it not only troublesome, but, in fact, dangerous to go over them. On the top of this — O another! — another, & still higher … I was indeed afraid my horse would miss a step; for in such a case we should surely have trundled down the hill like Sysiphus’s always-recoiling stone.”
Surely, it’s past time someone undertook to get rid of those rocks Fithian found so daunting 243 years ago.
Leashes keep pets safe
In the 15 years I’ve lived in Park Forest, I’ve been rushed by at least a dozen dogs — unleashed, untrained and unfamiliar — while out walking my dog. Sometimes they escaped owners who weren’t strong enough to handle them, or had been tied in their front yards and yanked hard enough to break their restraints. But often the problem is people who deliberately leave their dogs unrestrained.
While my priority is my dog’s protection — I carry an air horn and mace to protect her — I’m also concerned about the safety of the unrestrained dogs. A dog that the owner insists “just wants to play” can run headlong into a fight with another dog that feels threatened. I have neighbors who have lost beloved pets who were unleashed and ran into traffic. Without close supervision, dogs can eat toxic items they find on the ground, older dogs that are losing their sight or hearing can wander off and get lost, and dogs have been stolen right out of yards.
Even before food, water and shelter, our first responsibility to our pets is protection. If your dog has approached other dogs because it “wants to play,” set up play dates, take him to doggie daycare, or play with him yourself. Make sure your dog is always under your control, train him to obey your voice commands, and teach him manners when meeting new dogs and people. Keep your best friend safe.
It’s never too late for thanks
“Thank You“ to Rep. Mike Hanna and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff for taking the time and getting state Route 192 from Livonia to Centre Hall renamed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Central Pennsylvania.
The renaming was a long-needed gesture to show that someone cares about those veterans that were actually in combat or harm’s way. For years they have been neglected. Recently it became popular to be recognized as a “War Veteran.” Before that, we were called “Baby Killers “ and many protested the very war we we fought in.
Times changed, more wars were fought and everyone wanted to be associated with a combat role. More veterans wore hats proclaiming they were Vietnam veterans . The term “Vietnam-era veteran“ came about. This is someone who was in the military but was not in Vietnam. Many wear the hats but were never actually there.
It is time that everyone honors all Vietnam veterans correctly. They earned the title “Vietnam veteran“ and should be given that title correctly whenever they are recognized, either socially or on a veterans monument. Don’t insult them by calling them “Vietnam-era veterans.” They aren’t . They saw the pain of war, the loss of friends and had to kill or be killed. They can be proud to drive down Route 192 and know at least some people honor their sacrifice. Reps. Hanna and Benninghoff, thank you.
Stop-arm cameras may not be legal
Act 159 of 2018, allowing stop-arm cameras, may not be legal. It allows automated cameras to cite a vehicle owner with a criminal violation for illegal school bus passing. The penalty is a fine, points and license suspension.
The bill assumes the vehicle owner was driving, or requires proof that the owner was not driving. How do you prove you were not driving a few months later? It also limits allowed defenses. Under the American legal system, for a criminal moving violation, it is necessary for the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt who was driving, that a violation was committed, and allow any defenses. You need not prove innocence in America, or provide any info, they must prove you guilty. This law fails that basic test.
It would seem you merely need to ask the judge to throw out the ticket and he should. Say the law does not seem valid. Even if the law is allowed, the prosecution still cannot prove who was driving, most likely.
The bill does not require a minimum flashing yellow duration or any form of best-practice engineering to ensure that only intentional violators are ticketed. Some roadway configurations are confusing, and Pennsylvania has some non-standard laws, such as for buses stopped on intersecting roads.
Illegal passing is highly exaggerated, per NHTSA data. A school can install stop-arm extenders to block the next lane and be more visible, if any issues.
Also, the Pennsylvania death mentioned in the CDT’s Nov. 30 article was not due to illegal passing.
The writer is a Pennsylvania advocate for the National Motorists Association
Redistricting work not done
Contrary to Ms. Pena’s assertion, in her letter to the editor on Dec. 7, we have not won the battle for redistricting.
Although the midterm election resulted in a fairer balance in Congress after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrew district lines, the state Senate and House are still egregiously gerrymandered. That’s why so many incumbents won re-election. Nearly 40 percent of candidates ran unopposed.
Gerrymandering will continue after the 2020 census unless we legislate permanent reforms now. Despite the fact that more than 55 percent of House members co-sponsored redistricting reform legislation that was presented last session, the legislation was effectively quashed by state Government Committee Chair Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler). Metcalfe stated that he would not advance any legislation sponsored by any Democrats. This is no way to handle legislation that deserves hearings and thoughtful discussion.
This Jan. 1, the General Assembly puts in place rules for advancing bills. We need rules that ensure bills with bipartisan support are given a vote in committee, and that bills reported favorably from committee be guaranteed debate and a vote on the House floor.
Democracy is a contact sport. I strongly urge you to reach out to your legislators today to demand that the rules for advancing legislation in Pennsylvania be reviewed and that removal of a committee chair who is unable to moderate fairly be explored.
The writer is the local coordinator for Fair Districts PA of Centre County
Road for Pelosi won’t be easy
When Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was chosen Speaker of the House (2009-11), she became the most powerful woman in the history of American politics. Likely, she will again be Speaker in January, when the Democratic Party regains a majority in the House.
The Speaker is statutorily, second in line to the presidency, after the vice president.
We the people, don’t get to vote for Speaker; our representative do.
Pelosi is expected to “reshape” the Democratic Party, decide which policies to bring forward for vote, select committee chairs, and “negotiate” with Republicans.
If anyone can do it, she can.
Pelosi explained her strategy as, “no one gives you power, you have to take it from them,” and her process as, “… we are all resources to each other, so we don’t harm anybody along the way.”
There is much to overcome.
When Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) (1997-99) resigned, he left behind a “much tougher” and a “much more militant Republican Party.” He encouraged all-out political warfare. He also introduced a bill to make the moon a state, and considered bringing dinosaurs back to life.
By the year 2000, even Donald Trump left the Republican Party, because, “they are just too crazy right.” But, of course, he rejoined the party to become president. Speaker John Boehner (R) resigned in 2015, and Speaker Paul Ryan (R) gave up (2018).
Politicians now joke: “What do you call a person who’s 99 percent loyal? Disloyal.” Should be interesting.
Pa. pension debt keeps growing
Nobody in the Pennsylvania’s government wants to talk about the state’s pension debt. Why? Because it keeps growing every day! Retirement debt has reached $82.1 billion. That is $18,800 per tax payer. This doesn’t even count Pennsylvania’s regular debt of $126 billion.
Should the tax payers be liable for all of this or is it the legislators’ fault that put us in this mess? Pennsylvania is second to Florida in retirements! No, they are not flocking here because of the beautiful weather. They are already here because of the big government and early retirement programs. Will Pennsylvania default on payments like Greece did? Who knows, but questions should be asked how this all occurred in the first place.
It’s probably too late except for pushing a reset button. Taxing doesn’t work because they keep spending more than what they take in of revenue. For a good example take a look at the state gas tax (No. 1 in the nation). All I can say, shame on the legislators! This all could have been prevented by very simple governing: having small government, stopping the spending, and low taxation.
