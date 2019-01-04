Letters: James Franklin failed Penn State; Gregg Township should release records

James Franklin failed Penn State
One of the best quarterbacks in Penn State history was playing his final game in front of a national audience. Despite an injury, he engineered a comeback for the ages. Almost. James Franklin failed to sense the momentum of the game. He failed to rely the skills of his QB who performed similar miracles in the past. The coach denied McSorley the opportunity to go out as a winner. He failed the school, the team and lifelong Penn State fans. Mr. Franklin should have the courage to resign.
Calling on Gregg Township to release records
It’s time for truth and honesty in government. I write this letter because I believe that like myself that we have someone else who’s trying to champion transparency in government. It’s important in this time of great corruption that we as individuals, as taxpayers, truly know what our governments doing because for so long and so often I believe the politicians have been taking advantage of the people utilizing these resources in ways that are putting in old boy’s network and that has to change. We have to start electing individuals who truly represent the community and are doing this because they want to be of service, not because it builds their ego. I believe Michelle Grove is after the same great transparency in government and I hope more people would get behind supporting someone like her just like many in my community have gotten behind what I am doing in bringing government more to the people. Like many elected officials they like to shame people, make them feel as though they are fools and they shouldn’t be doing this because they are the higher authority, they are the ones who know everything. Well, I say shame on them. Any politicians who have to shame people aren’t worth being elected to anything. I will be calling on Gregg Township on Jan. 7th, 6:30 p.m., room 106, Old Gregg School, to not only release their records but to step forward and be honest people showing they have nothing to hide.
Reasons against Trump’s wall
Regarding Trump’s well-advertised wall, I can think of at least four cogent reasons for not building it. First, it is ineffectual; one does not address a 21st century problem with 12th century technology. More sophisticated electronic surveillance, drones, satellite coverage and, of course, feet on the ground to support the various robotic devices would be better deterrents to illegal border crossing. Second, whatever deal would be made with Trump (e.g., sanctuary for the dreamers) would be abrogated by the president, who is a notorious liar. Third, once Trump sees that the government shutdown is effective, he will begin to use that threat to get anything he wants. It will be government by shutdown. Fourth, the wall, if ever constructed, would stand before the world as a monumental insult to Mexico and to people of color. Trump may think that he does not have to live with the rest of the world, but most of us would have to suffer the consequences of a permanent and offensive symbol of our shame as a nation.
Unless a person has been involuntarily committed for a mental health issue, they are free to purchase a firearm. Even if they have had hospitalizations for suicide attempts or ideation in the last 3 months and continue to articulate thoughts of suicide. There is simply no law to prevent people in such a temporary state of mental struggle from purchasing a firearm. Extreme Risk Protection legislation that empowers families, household members, or law enforcement officers to report individuals in order to temporarily remove a person’s access to firearms who have been hospitalized for suicidal intent would seem to be common sense legislation. Given veteran suicide rates at nearly twice the general population, this kind of legislation has the potential to save the lives of people who have sacrificed for others. We all should want to keep firearms out of the hands of people who have been hospitalized for suicidal intent due to mental illness in the previous year. Many model laws exist, among these laws proposed by the Giffords Law Center.
