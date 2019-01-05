Letters: Advocate for increased public school funding; be a hero and donate platelets

PA Schools Work advocates for our schools
Do you know that Pennsylvania ranks 46th in the state’s share of K-12 education funding? Most states cover 47 percent of school costs, but PA contributes only 38 percent. State funding for classroom costs has declined since 2013 by $155.3 million. Increases in state education appropriations don’t keep pace with rising costs; the funding gap between Pennsylvania’s low- and high-wealth districts is the nation’s largest. Local revenues average 56 percent of school funding.
Dependence on local revenue leads to inequities between wealthy and economically distressed districts that often have students with the greatest needs. In 2016, The Campaign for Fair Education Funding enacted a fair funding formula. In 2018, the Campaign’s partners formed PA Schools Work, a bipartisan advocacy group that pursues the fair funding formula’s enactment.
PA Schools Work advocates for adequate school funding by uniting organizations across the state that represent teachers, school administrators, school boards, and parents; urban, suburban and rural schools; and community organizations. It is our job to educate legislators about these issues. Whether there is a R or D by their name is unimportant, but we want an E for education. We must help legislators understand what today’s educational environment needs to prepare students for the future.
Please join this new network of education advocates at paschoolswork.org. As this new year begins, so does the state’s budgeting cycle. Consider advocating for increased public school funding in basic education, special education and career technical education, and sharing your personal story of school funding needs with state legislators.
Be a hero and donate platelets
The Red Cross needs platelet donors. Platelets are blood products used for chemotherapy patients and leukemia victims as well.
Our deeds here are mostly ambiguous. Donating blood is almost pure good. It uplifts to give; the gift saves lives.
Call the Red Cross in the basement of the Glennland Building on Pugh Street, near the corner of Beaver Avenue, at 861-3512. You’ll be a hero and save the world.
Hitler, Trump share character traits
In March 1945 it became clear that Germany would lose World War II. Hitler signed a decree to have a scorched earth for Germany, where all things were to be destroyed. Germany was to be made one vast wasteland. But Hitler, his own personal fate sealed, was not interested in the continued existence of the German people.
The German people were spared this destruction by the quiet intervention of Albert Speer and others.
Hitler and Trump share several character traits. They both feel that what is most important is how they are affected by an event. They both have a long history of ignoring advice, feeling they know best. And both are prone to rages.
With all of the crimes that the president, may have committed, that are presently under investigation, Trump’s situation may start to collapse. Might he issue his equivalent of a scorched earth policy? If he did would there be any meaningful protection for the country considering the third rate group of cabinet officers and presidential advisers in place, and that the Republicans in congress don’t show any indication that they might be a protection?
