Letters: Crows recognize friends and foes; thankful for a ‘Lemont saint’

Crows recognize friends and foes
Seeing that the State College Public Works department is on a mission to scare crows away with effective noisemakers makes me wonder if the labor force knows that our crow cousins have a special gift for remembering faces and even masks.
Not only are crows gifted with facial recognition talents for identifying unique humans, avian researchers in Seattle have discovered that crows communicate to their friends and even their descendants about human characteristics, effectively marking social points against their nemeses. (And up-votes for friends.)
With this remarkable skill in mind, workers may want to consider wearing their hardhats when they’re out on the hiking trails or hunting woodlands this summer where the crows they’ve encountered have re-roosted, to prevent return harassment from the recalling crows. And perhaps donning a hat of a different color would confuse the crows with worker identity and be the safest hat for all.
Thank you to a Lemont saint
Who says there aren’t saints living in Lemont? I have living proof in Bob Kurzinger, Alpha firefighter, who stopped on Pike Street to pick up my small, purple purse, date book, and car record papers that had already been run over. All these items had been placed on the trunk of our car, not put inside the car, and “flung” off on the turn on to Pike Street — don’t ask! Everything was intact, some things squashed, but all, thankfully, there. So, a big, public “thank you” to a real Lemont saint. It’s nice to be able to share good news these days!
Christian Bale: Satan is not a joke
As a pastor in the community I feel a responsibility to help people understand exactly who Satan is. Christian Bale has been deceived by the father of lies, Satan himself. The only thing Satan wants to do is destroy your life. He will give you the world and cause you to lose your soul.
Satan was created by God to be an angel of light. But Satan wanted to be God. There is only one God, so God kicked Satan out of heaven. It is now Satan’s main goal in life to keep you from Jesus, to keep you from the truth. Satan hates God and the truth.
Satan is not a joke. He is the real enemy of your soul. He will keep your eyes blinded to the good news of Jesus Christ. He wants to keep you in the darkness of sin and unbelief. He wants you to think that you are God, just like he wanted to be God. But the truth is without repentance and faith in Jesus you will die and spend an eternity in hell, the lake of fire, with Satan.
Satan is a defeated being. Do not follow him to eternal destruction. Turn to Jesus and ask him to save you from your sin. 1 Peter (5:8) says. “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” Do not be deceived!
Comments