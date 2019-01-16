Letters: Great care at Mount Nittany Medical Center; Congress needs to be humane

Thanks for great care at Mount Nittany
I recently had surgery at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, as I spend lots of time in Pennsylvania as I have elder family members here. I wanted to thank all the great staff and doctors at Mount Nittany Medical Center. I also wanted to thank the nurses, many of whom became friends to me. The caring staff started at the front desk, check in, at the labs, everywhere. I especially want to tell you, if you are looking for an excellent meal, that is also provided. I have eaten all around the globe and I can tell you the food was superior and served with a smile and with cheer.
My doctor is one of the kindest surgeons I have ever experienced and all the people in pre-op and post-op were so nice, pleasant and most of all, very, very caring. It was an experience that I wanted to share. This is truly Happy Valley and a place that I believe has very special people who helped me through a very difficult time and eased my pain. I hope to visit them all as friends, and while there I stopped off in the gift shop and bought the cutest baby gift with our beloved Nittany Lion on it. Thanks to all and God bless all.
Members of Congress need to be humane
While living in New Jersey I was quite painfully aware of Donald Trump, in the private sector, regularly and unjustly, not paying hardworking Americans. Now, as president, he is doing the same thing forcing workers, their families, our communities and our nation to suffer a grave injustice.
By not coming out and strongly condemning this government shutdown, representatives and senators are complicit in this cruel, unjust and, for this century, unusual punishment of hardworking Americans and the horrific ripple effect.
I am strongly encouraging representatives and senators to start behaving like Congress is the separate branch of government that it is. Congress has the power to, again, take the votes, pass funding legislation and pass it on to the president. Let the president veto it then let Congress speak the will of the people by voting to override the veto. This is all within the power and responsibility of Congress. It is a simple and effective way to stop using hardworking Americans as collateral damage.
Not only would this prove that Congress would be willing to stand up to bullying and abusive behavior, but it would also put them on the right side of humanity.
An additional note regarding Rep. Thompson’s recent assessment of where we are as a nation, not paying hardworking Americans means that we are not “in the midst of the Great American Comeback.”
To be humane or inhumane is actually a choice. I urge every member of Congress to find the courage to be humane.
