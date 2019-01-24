Letters: SCASD teachers should see documentary on racism; solutions for the shutdown

Teachers should see ‘Schooling Narratives’
I was happy to hear the State College Area School District was doing something to address the ongoing racism against students of color by hiring a Director of Diversity and Inclusivity, and committing to teacher training in diversity issues. I am now wondering why the timely and poignant mini-documentary, “Schooling Narratives,” created by PSU doctoral candidates, featuring interviews with students of color experiencing racism was not being shown to the teachers during their day of training on Jan. 21 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). It seems a generic diversity film was shown instead.
“Schooling Narratives” is an independent, Penn State approved research study. It does not point fingers, nor place blame on any specific people, but instead is narrative from the students themselves on the pain they experience from discrimination and outright racism. Why is this film not being shown to the teachers of this school district? Who made the decision to show a generic film instead of one featuring some of the students they see on a daily basis? Because racial discrimination continues to negatively impact generation after generation of our children in the schools, I’m thinking it’s now time to examine the motives of the decision-makers. We can do better than this and we must begin more empathetic, comprehensive training with our children. I’m hoping “Schooling Narratives” will be shown here again, so please watch for it.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Solutions for the shutdown?
In an effort to provide a path for the children in Washington to end their feud and save face, I would like to suggest two possible ways to solve their impasse.
First, they could consider binding arbitration where the arbitrator would be independent, not a member of either party. The arbitration would take place in a week. Any party not agreeing to the arbitrator’s resolution would automatically concede to the other party.
The second solution would be to open the government and simultaneously fund a study for three months to provide a development plan for border security. The study would be contracted to an outside company. The contractor, with input from the Border Patrol and other interested parties, will determine the best security system to be used in each section of the southern border. The solutions can cover the gamut from more personnel, smart barbed wire, sophisticated sensors, drones, walls and any other feasible proven solution or combination of solutions. The study would also include a time-based development plan with estimates of the cost of each solution. The parties would agree in writing to fund the conclusions of the study prior to the study being initiated.
Whether they accept any of these suggestions or not, if they don’t solve this quickly, the voters of both parties should make them pay when they vote.
Let’s talk climate change
Greenland’s melting ice is nearing a “tipping point” for sea-level rise around the world, according to the National Academy of Science. It may seem odd to talk about “melting” and “global warming” in the Arctic, during winter, but it’s real.
“Bundle up!” said President Trump, in a mocking Tweet reply to the UN Global Warming Report. He also ordered the terms “global warming” and “climate change,” to be expunged from many government websites. The US will not continue its partnership in the 200 nation Paris Climate Accord. At the recent “Climate” Conference in Poland, the US delegation held a “side” event with Russia and Saudi Arabia, to promote the use of fossil fuels, and deny any financial commitments to combat global warming.
All Trump’s actions are intended to be “warning shots” for GOP members of Congress. No financial commitments to climate warming.
Nancy Pelosi, re-elected Speaker of the House, stating that climate change is one of the reasons she sought elected office.
On Feb. 10, Penn State’s Richard Alley, who testified before Congress, and is co-recipient of the Nobel Peace prize on Climate Change, will speak in State College. He is sponsored by the State College chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. I’m going to ask him what was in the mind of the person who cut down the last tree on Easter Island?
Comments