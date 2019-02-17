Letters: Water runoff tax needed in State College; ban on Sunday hunting makes sense

Thompson shows concern for animal safety, what about people?
Glenn Thompson should extend his commitment to animal safety (Feb. 7 letter regarding HR693 regulating the walking horse industry) to concern for people’s safety.
Does anyone know the statistics around walking horse injuries? Those numbers are not discussed in the media. But after incessant mass shootings and the statistics stated alongside the horrifying reports, we know that 100 people/day are killed by gun violence and the medical community has declared it a public health epidemic.
Many of these gun deaths are preventable. Gun violence prevention starts with universal background checks. HR8 is a bill that requires background checks on all gun sales in the country. Polls show 97 percent of Americans support this.
How many Americans were in support of the equine protection act? That we don’t know. Nobody has taken a poll. While I’m sure we all want to keep animals safe, I know we all want to keep children safe.
HR693, co-sponsored by Rep. Thompson, requires the USDA to have oversight on inspectors who may be allowing harm to some horses. It follows then, that there should be oversight on the sale of guns that may absolutely lead to death and injury.
Glenn Thompson, please extend your care for animals to care for humans and vote YES on HR8.
Water runoff tax needed in State College
State College should have a water runoff tax. Each commercial, rental, business building would be taxed according to roof size and size of paved areas. We are heading toward catastrophic flooding for Bellefonte, Milesburg, Lemont and Houserville.
Friedenberg will fight for constituents
We have a special election this May. As soon as he was sworn into office, Tom Marino resigned, leaving us without a Representative in Congress.
It’s time to elect Marc Friedenberg, who will do the job if we give it to him.
He’ll fight for full broadband access, so that no corner of his district will be unable, for lack of broadband, to attract investment in our communities. He will fight for access to health care, to end the pathetic spectacle of thousands of hardworking Americans using GoFundMe to pay their medical bills. He’ll fight to mitigate climate change and turn the challenge into an opportunity, because green jobs aren’t just good for the environment, they’re good for the economy.
He’ll fight the misguided trade war that’s pushing too many farmers into bankruptcy — with the added insult that the payments designed to ease their burden didn’t get to them because of the government shutdown.
He’ll fight the opioid epidemic, serving his constituents, not Big Pharma. Big Pharma misled doctors, lying that Oxycotin wasn’t addictive, when they knew full well it was, and now they’re marketing a drug to treat the addiction they caused, and raising prices! Marc will work to fix the law Marino authored, that allowed our streets to be flooded with opioids.
If you voted for Marc Friedenberg last November, vote for him again. If you didn’t, take a second look at him, and see that he has much to offer you.
Ban on Sunday hunting makes sense in modern world
Please stop referring to the ban on Sunday hunting as a “Blue Law” when it is a law that is necessary and makes complete sense in the modern world.
One day a week to enjoy the beauty of a Pennsylvania fall, biking and hiking with your friends, family and pets, without the worry of being shot, is not too much to ask.
Comments