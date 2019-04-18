Letters: Borowicz supporters don’t respect ‘wall of separation’; re-elect trustee Oldsey

Important changes coming to voting machines Jonathan Marks, Commissioner for the Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation, and members of the Pennsylvania Department of State held an expo to show Centre County voters new voting equipment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jonathan Marks, Commissioner for the Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation, and members of the Pennsylvania Department of State held an expo to show Centre County voters new voting equipment.

Borowicz supporters don’t respect ‘wall of separation’

Recently, the CDT printed a few letters which commended Rep. Stephanie Borowicz for delivering a Christian prayer in the Pennsylvania House Chamber. Unfortunately, Borowicz and her supporters simply refuse to respect the neutrality toward individual beliefs demanded of government bodies by the U.S. Constitution.

Rather than respecting the “wall of separation” imbued in the Constitution by our Founding Fathers, they arrogantly choose to force their beliefs on an unsuspecting public. They not only deny and defy the “wall of separation” concept which flowed directly from Thomas Jefferson’s pen but, ironically, they also dismiss the teachings of their own lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

This is what Jesus said about public prayer.

“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your father, who is unseen. Then your father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” (Matthew 6:9-13).

The world and our nation would be free of much unneeded and unwanted hostility and conflict if more people would display thoughtful humility and less religious hubris.

Re-electing trustee William Oldsey is a ‘no-brainer’

I have been a close friend of Bill Oldsey since the early ‘70s. Understanding his family’s multigenerational link to our university, his experience in publishing and working with most of the universities in this country, and his knowledge of the issues facing PSU leaders and our students, I enthusiastically supported Bill’s previous campaigns. You would be hard pressed to find a candidate with a better background to lead Penn State. In my opinion he has been our most effective trustee. Bill has earned the respect and admiration of all of his fellow board members. His character and devotion to the well-being of our university was evident during the dark days and years following the Sandusky investigation. It’s during crises that leaders rise to the occasion, which Bill Oldsey certainly did as he worked tirelessly to keep both sides of our emotionally split board focused on the issues and the facts, and avoiding jumping to conclusions or bowing to media pressure, and ultimately insisting on reserving judgment until full due process has been complete.

What also makes Bill so instrumental is his unwavering focus on student academics and classroom experience. Bill always applies this lens to all board decision making. And he is also keenly focused on reigning in our rising tuition costs, being mindful of our students and their parents economic pressures and challenges. He has vision, character and undying commitment to Penn State. Re-elect Bill Oldsey — it’s a no brainer.