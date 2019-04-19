Letters: Memorial Field renovation cost ‘difficult to swallow’; Wedler supports fire companies

Lack of manpower causes stress for area fire departments Fire departments across Centre County need more manpower. Philisburg firefighter Justin Butterworth and Howard firefighter Mark Ott talk about the issues their companies are facing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fire departments across Centre County need more manpower. Philisburg firefighter Justin Butterworth and Howard firefighter Mark Ott talk about the issues their companies are facing.

Make a real change: Elect Marc Friedenberg

We’re at a time in our political system when individual voices are critical, as exemplified by John McCain’s heroic vote to preserve Obamacare. On May 21, voters in the 12th Congressional District have an opportunity to make a real change, by electing Marc Friedenberg.

Marc’s campaign is focused on key issues: education, the environment and Medicare/Social Security, all of which have become polarized by the Trump administration’s radical policies.

Never before has a president’s actions threatened our national parks and wilderness areas, our shorelines and the air we breathe. Never before has a president advocated such an attack on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs, harming our country’s elderly and poor citizens.

Never before has a president lied constantly to our fellow citizens, becoming a laughingstock before the world. Never has one had so many advisers convicted of federal crimes (five so far).

Since Congressional Republicans are reluctant to oppose him, it’s incumbent upon us to vote them out of office. Marc Friedenberg has so far accepted eight invitations to debate his opponent, Fred Keller. Keller has ignored or declined all but two, including a televised debate on WVIA on May 2nd. What is Keller afraid of?

Perhaps he’s embarrassed by President Trump and reluctant to defend his radical agenda. In fact, Keller voted in 2013 to oppose Medicaid expansion in Pennsylvania, even though our state’s cost was to be a small percentage of the total. Please do your part to help preserve the wonderful country we cherish; vote for Marc!

Memorial Field renovation cost ‘difficult to swallow’





Some things are difficult to swallow and $11.7 million dollars for the Memorial Field renovation, approved by the State College Area School District Board of Directors on March 26th, is one of them. I wonder how many people in this world will believe that so much money can be spent on a high school football field. Since coming to State College in the year 2000 we have witnessed a steady increase in taxes and increasingly higher cost of living. This has resulted in the gradual expulsion of those with lower incomes, since it has become too expensive for them to live here. Rental rates have increased dramatically. We have seen the removal of several mobile home parks where those with lesser means were able to find a place to live. Real estate taxes have a direct connection with school district funding so this project does immediately impact the cost of living in State College Area School District. Most surprising to me has been the lack of concern about what seems an exorbitant expense.

Vicki Wedler supports local fire companies

We encourage all voters to mark their ballot for Vicki Wedler running for Centre County commissioner. We call her our “little dynamo.” She became our real estate agent and there is nothing put in her way she didn’t overcome for us, no information needed she didn’t find and report quickly. We have faith in her, and trust her.

We own a small business near Port Matilda, and George volunteers with the Port Matilda Fire Company, and previously with the Bald Eagle Fire Company. Our fire company and others like ours would not be as responsive without support from our community and the help from commissioners like Vicki Wedler who served this region well, especially her help with the start of the 911 system and her help with the second phase of the 911 system enhancement. She understands the needs and problems we face.

We encourage all the regional volunteer fire companies to endorse and vote for Vicki Wedler.