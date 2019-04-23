Letters: Former head of AccuWeather defends company; Oldsey is engaged Penn State trustee

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace A new law that took effect in August makes companies, not individuals, liable for misconduct alleged in lawsuits. “You can sue the company but you can’t sue the harasser.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new law that took effect in August makes companies, not individuals, liable for misconduct alleged in lawsuits. “You can sue the company but you can’t sue the harasser.”

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 21 election and will accept letters that are received by May 5. Election letters will be published through May 15. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates. The CDT also invites candidates to submit letters outlining their positions; the same deadlines and parameters exist, though we will run candidates’ letters on the Sunday before the election. Letters of 250 words or fewer can be sent to cdtletters@centredaily.com.

AccuWeather did the right thing after allegations

The April 15 news article “Federal investigation into AccuWeather ...” unjustly mischaracterized AccuWeather, and me as its former chief executive.

Many organizations have employee issues in the work environment. The leadership test is doing the right thing when issues arise. In this case, the company specifically and unequivocally denied the allegations. And throughout, the company retained its good standing as a government contractor.

Nevertheless, the company did not fight these claims. Why? Being sensitive to the concerns of women in the workforce, the company selected a creative course to solve these issues with the least disruption and stress for all concerned. It voluntarily worked with the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) and requested a joint working relationship with the agency to understand the viewpoints of OFCCP and how to strengthen company policies.

The purpose was to reset the situation for everyone. The company leveraged OFCCP’s expertise to enhance its anti-harassment and anti-discrimination practices, and adopted the suggestion of a modest payment from the company for each of the employees OFCCP identified. The payment helped show respect without having to put claims on trial and rewarded people for cooperating.

The actions taken by the company showed sensitivity and appropriateness. If confirmed as the head of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, I will be someone who will always do the right thing.

Oldsey is engaged, experienced trustee

I have had the privilege and pleasure of serving with Trustee Bill Oldsey for five of the six years I was on the Pennsylvania State University Board of Trustees. I can say without equivocation that he is an engaged and experienced trustee. His background and history in higher education has been invaluable to fellow trustees and no one exceeds his love of and loyalty to the Pennsylvania State University. He respects the traditions of our university yet understands the moving landscape of higher education. Bill Oldsey has the background, history, honesty and loyalty to continue being a great Penn State Trustee. I fully support his candidacy.

Brown, Marshall understand issues facing State College

On May 21 State College Borough residents will have the opportunity to vote for two particularly well-prepared Borough Council candidates.

Incumbent David Brown and Peter Marshall each have an excellent understanding of the issues facing the community and of the ways in which our local government must function to address them effectively.

During his current term on Council, David has demonstrated the thoroughness and attention to detail essential for a full understanding of any matter. Having sound judgment he has been well-prepared to evaluate all aspects of an issue and thus make an optimum decision.

Peter brings experience as our former Borough manager and as a consultant to other municipalities, giving him a broad perspective on municipal issues and operations.

Looking ahead, State College Borough faces several particularly significant challenges, including budget, safety and traffic issues. David and Peter have the qualities and capabilities required to lead our community.