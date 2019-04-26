Letters: A new plan for asylum seekers; Friedenberg fights for accessible health care

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States Sanctuary cities have become a hot topic in recent months, but the modern movement began more than 30 years ago in Tucson, Arizona. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sanctuary cities have become a hot topic in recent months, but the modern movement began more than 30 years ago in Tucson, Arizona.

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 21 election and will accept letters that are received by May 5. Election letters will be published through May 15. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates. The CDT also invites candidates to submit letters outlining their positions; the same deadlines and parameters exist, though we will run candidates’ letters on the Sunday before the election. Letters of 250 words or fewer can be sent to cdtletters@centredaily.com.

A new plan for asylum seekers

Shipping asylum seekers to sanctuary cities and states is a great idea, but we must go even further.

Rather than affect all people in a particular city or state, how about adopting a plan I call “sponsor an asylum seeker.” The plan is simple.

Every registered Democrat who is a US citizen in either a sanctuary city or state would automatically be placed on a list of potential sponsors. Others could enroll voluntarily. Sponsors would be selected from the list by a mayor or governor. The mayor or governor would then identify and assign an “AS” to each selected sponsor.

Sponsors would need to post a $100,000 no cash bond with the DHS for each assigned ”AS.” The bond would serve as a guarantee that a sponsored “AS” would appear for an assigned court date. Should the “AS” appear in court, the bond would be dismissed. However, should the “AS” fail to appear, the sponsor would be required to pay the bond value in full.

During the sponsorship, which ends at the conclusion of the asylum hearing, the sponsor would provide — at the sponsor’s expense — all necessary food, lodging, tuition payments, medical expenses and transportation costs required by the assigned “AS.”

What a deal! “AS” could be cared for by people in an area that truly love them while municipalities and states save money. Best of all, sponsors could actually demonstrate their moral superiority over the rest of us.

Make it happen! Call your legislators today!

Friedenberg fights for accessible health care

Three of my five grandchildren have pre-existing conditions. I want them to have long, happy lives — and that requires quality and accessible health care. I want this not only for my grandchildren but for everyone in our state. According to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, approximately 5.4 million Pennsylvanians have pre-existing conditions.

I met Marc Friedenberg two years ago when we were fighting for the right of Pennsylvanians to have affordable, accessible health care. As I worked alongside Marc, I found him to be a compassionate, smart man, knowledgeable about health care and insurance.

Under current law, health insurance companies cannot refuse coverage or charge people more because they have pre-existing conditions, but current Republican proposals would strip these protections and add annual and lifetime limits. Legislators also propose cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Marc Friedenberg is an advocate for these programs, so seniors and the disabled can afford premiums and have access to care.

Pennsylvania should not have thousands of uninsured people, those struggling to afford their prescription medications, and families impoverished by medical debt. Marc is not a professional politician. He is not beholden to PACs and health-industry donors. Marc Friedenberg, Democratic candidate, will fight to protect the residents of the 12th U.S. Congressional District from having their healthcare snatched away.

Marc believes health care is a human right. Don’t you?

I urge you to vote for Marc Friedenberg in the special election on May 21st.

Thank you for cleaning up

The greatest appreciation and sincere thanks to the organizer and crew who cleaned up all the litter at the top of the Seven Mountains last Saturday. This was a huge undertaking and you are to be commended for your efforts. It is so sad that others are so thoughtless with their actions to litter our beautiful roadsides. On behalf of myself and everyone that travels Route 322, thank you.