Letters: Keller uses fear tactics in opposition to Green New Deal; Behring will be valuable addition to Borough Council

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 21 election and will accept letters that are received by May 5. Election letters will be published through May 15. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates. The CDT also invites candidates to submit letters outlining their positions; the same deadlines and parameters exist, though we will run candidates’ letters on the Sunday before the election. Letters of 250 words or fewer can be sent to cdtletters@centredaily.com.

Keller uses fear tactics in opposition to Green New Deal

Fred Keller, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Congressional seat Pennsylvania’s 12th District has said that supporting a Green New Deal is “not about the environment; it’s about control ... They want to control what car you can drive, what house you can live in, how you fuel your business, and what food you can eat.” Keller is not dealing with verifiable facts, but with projections of a future that continues to pit “us” against “them.” He relies on a rhetoric of fear and false claims that dominate Republican messaging.

The Green New Deal also projects a future, but one that is inclusive and broad enough to comport with more moderate proposals. Right now, there is a climate-focused remedy on the legislative table. The U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (H.R. 763) presents what some interpret as a market-driven green new deal.

If enacted, it immediately would put a fee on carbon, simultaneously providing monthly dividend checks to all U.S. households. This “fee and dividend” plan is endorsed by groups such as Citizens Climate Lobby and supported by many elected legislators.

Marc Friedenberg, who provides a rational, science-based alternative to fear, endorses both the aspirations of the Green New Deal and the concrete steps outlined in the House bill. Together, these initiatives demonstrate how free-market politics can coexist with social safety nets. Like the first New Deal, they allow middle and working class people the freedom to control their lives as environmentally concerned citizens and neighbors.

Deanna Behring will be valuable addition to Borough Council

I am writing to express my support for Deanna Behring for a seat on the State College Borough Council. I have known and worked with Deanna for 20 years. She has been a resident of the Borough for two decades and an involved citizen. While holding down a demanding full-time job and raising a family, she has found time to become involved in several community and university organizations that advance our well-being. Her job at Penn State brings her into contact with a broad range of people and issues in State College. In particular, her daily interaction with the diverse student body at the University, including international students, will permit her to see the student perspectives in town and gown relations. Deanna will bring several important characteristics to Borough Council. She is thoughtful, inquisitive, analytical and concerned. She also has the personality and ability to interact well with all the Borough’s constituencies and other Council members, as well as Borough staff. Deanna will be a valuable addition to Borough Council.

Paying the good news, thankfulness forward

The April 25 letter to the editor thanking the folks for cleaning up litter on Seven Mountains inspired us to let you know how great it was to see more good news on the April 26 front page. That was the one about Clearwater Conservancy’s efforts to conserve the quality of our watershed.

At our farm in Oak Hall, we had them create a buffer zone along Spring Creek and Cedar Run that runs through our property.

Some of the plants put there included milkweed that enhanced the butterfly population last summer. While on the kick of thanking folks for their efforts to keep Happy Valley happy, we’d like to say it was great to see the promptness our local police and PennDOT in clearing Linden Hall Road up on April 24. A large tree had blown down across the road early that morning. By 7 a.m. the road was passable. Good news like that certainly makes one’s day go well.