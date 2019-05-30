Letters: CVIM offers women a range of health care options; AAUW book sale is a gift from and for community

The AAUW Used Book Sale saw an increase in a particular genre in 2018 AAUW used book sale chairperson Donna Trapp talks about the event and how there has been an increase in the number of children's books donated to the sale in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AAUW used book sale chairperson Donna Trapp talks about the event and how there has been an increase in the number of children's books donated to the sale in 2018.

Nation should consider health care needs of those less fortunate

When reading his “Medicare for All Is a Worst-case Scenario” letter of May 23, I recognize that Mr. Steamer and I agree that our current insurance system needs a major overhaul. Mr. Steamer should be very grateful for his good health and good genes. It is unfortunate, however, that he does not recognize the fact that not everyone is similarly blessed. It is often not enough for people to “take charge of their health” and engage “in self-prevention,” as he proclaims. I feel that as a nation it is our duty to consider the needs of those who are less fortunate than we and assist when we can. That may mean contributing to a universal health care system similar to ones that appear to be working quite well in other countries.

CVIM offers women a range of health care options

I would like to address an inaccuracy in a letter published May 22 titled “Lack of abortion access is shameful.”

Centre Volunteers in Medicine is a free clinic providing quality medical and dental care at no cost to low-income uninsured individuals who live or work in Centre County. We remain one of the few options in our county for well-woman’s health care for low-income women. CVIM does not, however, provide abortions, or abortion counseling. Rather, we make available information without judgment on a diverse range of local options, including brochures to All Options, Pregnancy Resource Clinic and Bethany Christian Services, among others. This enables patients to connect with resources that can best meet their needs.

I invite anyone with questions about our care to contact me at 231-4043.

Book sale is a gift from and for community

Thank you! Our 58th American Association of University Women (AAUW) State College Used Book Sale, held May 11-14, was a show stopper. We started with generous book donors and volunteers who worked year-round, and closed with shoppers who bought nearly every book we brought. Support from area businesses and media was also crucial. All parties were united in the knowledge that their efforts fund scholarships and grants for projects in Centre County that help advance equity for women and girls. We set a record with $154,589 in gross sales (5% increase over last year), and after expenses netted about $120,314. Every dollar is a gift to our community’s future.

This year was our first year accepting credit cards and the response was terrific. We were only able to have such this event with the dedication of many volunteers who selflessly gave so much of their time during the sale and throughout the year.

The tomato boxes stand empty now, ready to go back into service. We’ll start accepting donations for our May 2020 sale at our Used Book Workshop in mid-June. Learn more at http://www.aauwstatecollege.org/booksale/donations.html.

See you soon with your book donations, and mark your calendar for next year’s sale. It continues to exemplify a tremendous community effort on the part of so many!

Rep. Thompson should explain ‘no’ vote

The May 27 edition of the CDT brought a recent summary of congressional votes. I noticed that a bill to restore consumer financial protections was voted on and passed by the House. According to “Roll Call,” HR1500 “would restore Consumer Financial Protection Bureau powers watered down or abandoned by the Trump administration.” The bureau “was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law as an independent agency to protect consumers against predatory practices ...involving credit cards, unsecured payday lending, debt collection, mortgages and auto financing.” It went on to state that it would “reconstitute an office to oversee the student loan industry; eliminate slots created for political appointees; resume aggressive regulation of payday lenders; and strengthen enforcement of the Military Lending Act, which caps interest rates on payday and auto loans to military families.” And there’s more. But, golly, I noticed that our flag-waving Glenn Thompson voted no. On Memorial Day especially, when we remembered our brave military men and women, G.T., care to explain?