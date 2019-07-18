Letters: Thompson’s Boy Scout background conflicts with silence; SCARF supports mutual collaboration

Democratic congresswomen condemn Trump’s racist comments The four Democratic congresswomen of color attacked by President Donald Trump responded on July 15, 2019 at a joint news conference. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for Trump's impeachment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The four Democratic congresswomen of color attacked by President Donald Trump responded on July 15, 2019 at a joint news conference. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for Trump's impeachment.

SCARF supports mutual collaboration

I serve as the director of the State College Area Radio Frequency (SCARF) Consortium, which seeks to develop mutual collaboration and cooperation in the area of radio frequency and wireless technologies. Our website is https://sites.psu.edu/scarf/. These areas are advancing very rapidly and are becoming more ubiquitous in our day-to-day personal as well as professional lives. This technology is here to stay, and therefore it behooves anyone interested and working in this technology to be aware of possible collaboration partners nearby in order to take advantage of new business opportunities.

Faculty at Penn State are at the forefront of this technology and are actively engaged in research sponsored by government and industry. Furthermore, there are several high-tech companies in the local area. The basic and fundamental research and much of what we do here at Penn State has direct relevance to what local companies are engaged in the business front. Local companies can provide knowledge of the business opportunities to Penn State faculty and students. Thus, SCARF can serve as a vehicle to support mutual collaboration between Penn State and local industry (and beyond). We have planned some initiatives that will be useful to the larger technical community, both members and non-members, and welcome ideas of how we can be relevant to your needs. These include seminars, application notes, tutorials and short courses in the area of RF and wireless. If you have suggestions on specific topics for the above offerings, please send an email to ram@engr.psu.edu .

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Patriots don’t need to support Trump administration

President Donald Trump questioned the patriotism of four U.S. Representatives and accused them of hating this country because they dared to criticize his policies.

I believe patriotism is honoring our country’s founding principles, while at the same time working to ensure that those principles are implemented in ways that are just and equitable.

I consider myself a patriot. I am proud to be an American, but I am fully cognizant of the many ways throughout our history we have betrayed the ideals we espouse. It began with our original sins — slavery and the genocide of Native Americans. It continues to this day in our willingness to accept the racism and misogyny (sometimes subtle, sometimes overt) that pervades much of our culture. Perhaps naively, I always felt that we were moving toward “a more perfect union.”

Mark Twain (“The Czar’s Soliloquy,” 1905) said, “The modern patriotism, the true patriotism, the only rational patriotism is loyalty to the Nation all the time, loyalty to the Government when it deserves it.”

This administration seems hell bent on destroying everything that is good about the country I love. It is imprisoning and abusing helpless children, permitting corporations to poison our environment in the name of profit, taking a wrecking ball to alliances around the world, cozying up to dictators and stoking white supremacy. I cannot, I will not, give it my support. That doesn’t mean I’m unpatriotic, it means I’m a rational human being with standards that I expect my leaders to uphold.

Thompson’s Boy Scout background conflicts with silence

According to the rules and regulations of the Boy Scouts of America, the organization is intended to “bring together youth of every race, religion, ethnic background, and economic status in programs to develop character, citizenship, and fitness. Prejudice, intolerance and unlawful discrimination are unacceptable within the ranks of the Boy Scouts of America.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson talks about his Boy Scout background. Many of us have seen him proudly wear the uniform when celebrating and honoring young scouts.

There is dissonance here. Where is Rep. Thompson and his fellow Republicans as the occupant of the White House continues to use racist language and tropes to denigrate people who challenge his bigoted divisive views? When will the Boy Scout in Thompson come forward and speak to scouting ideals he claims? When will he call out Trump for what he is?

Trump appears to enjoy dividing a nation by celebrating intolerance and demonstrating prejudice; something the Boy Scouts of America and all honorable people know is unacceptable. Does Rep. Thompson remember his scouting oath? Perhaps he should reread it and the Constitution.