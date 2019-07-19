Letters: Time to end the ‘nuclear madness’; Preparing to make America proud again

Trump withdraws U.S. from Iran nuclear deal President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will not be a part of the Iran nuclear deal. He said the U.S. and its allies couldn't stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon “under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal.”

Time to end the ‘nuclear madness’

I’m fuming that area congressmen voted in favor of developing low-yield nuclear weapons this month. The omnipresent danger of atomic Armageddon looms ever larger as President Donald Trump abandons the Iran nuclear deal, exports nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and torpedoes arms-control treaties with Russia while the Republican Party winks in support. Former Secretary of Defense William Perry recently warned, “the likelihood today of nuclear catastrophe is greater than during the Cold War ... and there is a very real danger we will blunder into a nuclear war.” The hands of the Doomsday Clock have been set at two minutes to midnight since January 2018 by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

Internationally, 122 nations voted in July 2017 to adopt the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations, and when 50 nations formally ratify the treaty, it will enter into force. The nine countries with 14,500 nuclear weapons will then be “rogue states.” Fortunately, U.S. legislators have drafted a resolution, H.R. 302, to adopt a policy to eliminate the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

The Back from the Brink campaign seeks to create a national consensus of what nuclear policy ought to be in the hope and belief that it will lead to fundamental policy change. As we approach the 69th commemoration of the bombing of Hiroshima, isn’t it time we join with the rest of the world in ending nuclear madness?

Preparing to make America proud again

I am an 18-year-old male in my first semester at Penn State this summer. I have strong opinions about politics. The current hostile political climate that President Donald Trump has created is like nothing I’ve seen in my short lifetime. His most recent racist Twitter rant, telling congresswomen of color to “go back where they came from,” demonstrates his divisive way of governing.

My first memorable election is the 2008 contest between McCain and Obama. I saw two composed men who were civil and respectful. Just eight years later in 2016, our home was vandalized for simply having the Democratic candidate’s sign our yard. Campaigns run on hate incite violence and immoral acts such as vandalizing the outspoken “liberal” house in a conservative town, which is now seen as acceptable. While seeing Trump dishonor the Office of the President with hate discourages many, it has done the opposite for me. This past year, I conducted a voter registration drive registering 94% of the eligible voters in my grade. I received an award from Pennsylvania’s governor. But more importantly, it convinced me that my generation needs to step up.

I am just beginning my journey at Penn State as a political science major. Then, I will head to law school following in the footsteps of my inspirational mother. I don’t like the political climate in this country, but I’m not leaving either. Instead, I will prepare myself and my generation to make America proud of its highest office again.

‘Nakedly racist’ statements show state of country

A president issues a torrent of racist pronouncements, statements more nakedly racist than any publicly uttered by a president since the early 20th century. Statements so nakedly racist that the Washington Post identifies them as such in its news headline, correctly seeing no need to bring in quote marks, or qualifiers like “allegedly.” In the House of Representatives, every Democrat supports a resolution condemning these racist statements, and virtually every Republican opposes it.

This is where we stand in America at this moment, in the year 2019.