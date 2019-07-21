Letters: Act now to ‘demand humane justice’; New development takes a toll on area forests

Centre County takes part in national #CloseTheCamps rally Centre County community members gathered at the Allen Street gates for the #CloseTheCamps, a rally that occurred nationally. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Centre County community members gathered at the Allen Street gates for the #CloseTheCamps, a rally that occurred nationally.

Act now to ‘demand humane justice’

Probably you, like me, have seen pictures and reports from WWII about the concentration camps and all the evil that the Nazi regime inflicted on millions. “We didn’t know.” This was what the German civilian population would say again and again about the concentration camps in the coming months, even years.

But many German citizens were made to see a concentration camp at the end of WWII. The U.S. Army made civilians march 5 miles up a steep hill. It took two days for the Germans to file through the camp. Gen. Eisenhower said, “I told the press to go up there and see it, and then write as much as they could to “build another page” about the “brutality” of the Germans.

Will you and I have to take such a walk in the near future into the camps in the United States that now house thousands of immigrants in hideous conditions? The press has shown us some of these atrocities, despite the government’s efforts to hide them. Will you watch an infant alone, being cared for by another child? Can you see them now with safe and healthy conditions, adequate food – or even clothes, showers and toothbrushes? No, we can’t!

This is a national outrage reminiscent of WWII camps. We all must demand humane justice now. Have you called your government leaders? Joined organizations trying to help? We can no longer be a silent witness to such inhumanity! See and act – now!

New development is taking a toll on area forests

I have been coming to State College since 1941 when my eldest brother matriculated.

I started school here in 1948 and finished in 1955.

Currently I am a resident of The Village at Penn State.

Over that time period a great deal has changed as the university grew in numbers and other industries brought people to live here.

Much is to be admired with this growth, but I fear that we may fail to recognize the dangers inherent in the many new housing projects that seem to grow exponentially.

When The Station was built on Toftrees Avenue, a major forest was destroyed and I fear that the development of the Woodycrest properties will be another destruction of significant forest.

Those trees contributed much to the wonderful living conditions for many years.

I would urge zoning commissioners to carefully approve of activity that avoids the clear cutting programs.

We owe it to those who will be here 100 years from now to see the community in good health enjoying the bounty of nature.

Importance of ‘the land’

The president clenches his fist and moves to close our borders in a glare of defiance.

This violates the land.

For I recall that day in Williamsport, so near me still, in 1965. I walked down the abandoned Pennsylvania canal into the river bottom land my family had farmed since the Revolution. Though sold in the Depression, it still sang to me. It sang that day. It sings now. Then I walked down the dirt road to where the Loyalsock empties into the Susquehanna, as behind the river the Bald Eagle mountain stood in green crest.

I stripped and swam there.

It was full summer, soon I would be in love.

And this land is as golden as Emma Lazarus sings on the Statue of Liberty, welcoming all with the generosity which shows the truth of America.

For in this day the land included all the stars and deep in my blood I was forever.

I give this to the world with the poet’s open hand. This great friendship is the very heart of the country.