Letters: Bellefonte trail is good investment; Amish farmers market should stay put

Bellefonte trail is good investment

When I hear complaints about the Bellefonte rail-bike trail in the name of fiscal responsibility, I wonder if those who complain ever heard the business mantra, “you’ve got to spend money to make money.” No business became prosperous by merely cutting expenses. What brings prosperity is increasing sales and bringing in new customers, and for that you have to spend money.

Trails like the one in Bellefonte bring visitors, who come from as far as neighboring states. They eat, drink and put gas in the tanks in local businesses. Some stay overnight at local hotels/motels/Airbnbs. Some buy biking or hiking equipment.

The visitors thus bring money to the local economy. Similar trails in Pennsylvania deliver thousands of dollars this way. The portion of that money that goes to taxes will tend to the needs of the community.

Other, intangible benefits include keeping the population healthier by exercise — lowering medical costs — and providing families with wholesome entertainment,with a positive effect on the family dynamics.

Also, some visitors might, in the future, make businesses decisions to locate a new plant or satellite center. A place that they know and have good memories of might look more attractive than a place they do not know so well, and that will help them decide in our favor.

It is time that we stopped reflexively screaming “fiscal responsibility” and ask ourselves if something is a good investment.

And the trail seems to be a good one.

Amish farmers market should stay put

I could not believe my eyes when I read in Monday’s CDT that the Amish farmers market was being asked to leave the Hills shopping center by the property managers Vita & Vita. After 18 years of selling their wonderful produce, what could have prompted such a request? The only possible answer is the presence of the new Giant supermarket. Is this multimillion dollar corporation afraid of the competition from these hard working farmers? They were at the shopping center long before Giant. Has Giant asked Vita & Vita to do their dirty work of removing the market? I have lived in State College for 50 years and have shopped at Giant ever since they opened. If the farmers market leaves the shopping center I will no longer shop at Giant. If you would like to show your support, please call Giant at 1-888-814-4268 or email at their website www.giantfoodstores.com/contact-us .

Sen. Corman: ‘do your job’

Our State Senator, Jake Corman, is receiving well-deserved criticism for his recent rant on the Senate Floor in Harrisburg. His behavior was repugnant and embarrassing.

Corman may have been technically correct in asking Lt. Governor Fetterman to “do your job” to enforce the Senate rules, but Corman’s immature screaming rant showed a total lack of compassion — and was clearly bullying.

Sen. Corman, the Majority Party Leader, could have requested a three-minute suspension of Senate rules, allowing Sen. Katie Muth time to read a letter from a formerly homeless man imploring the GOP-dominated Senate to continue funding an effective and long-standing public assistance program, which they later voted to end. Was three minutes too much to ask?

Just as Corman wants Fetterman to do his job, we ask Senator Corman to do his job! That must include:

Addressing human-caused climate change to protect us, and future generations, from extreme weather changes that will accelerate without swift action.

Leading Pennsylvania to a clean energy future and relief from pollution caused by burning fossil fuels.

Leading us away from the scourge of single-use plastic bags and bottles.

Eliminating gerrymandering in Pennsylvania.

Corman is his party’s leader in Harrisburg. With so many pressing issues facing Pennsylvanians, there’s no room for selfish, childish rants — or bullying of fellow senators. Senator Corman must do his job. He must move all Pennsylvanians forward, especially those citizens who most need his help.