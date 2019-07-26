Letters: Football traffic plans still need work; Who are politicians fighting for?

After season of parking issues AD says they want best for fans Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour talks about the parking issues from the 2018 football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour talks about the parking issues from the 2018 football season.

Football traffic plans still need work

Penn State’s recent game day traffic patterns will require local residents to go nine miles out of their way into heavy traffic to get to their parking spaces two miles down the road. Being told to go to the game four hours ahead of time is not an acceptable solution, despite the AD’s flippant suggestion that those affected should “come early and stay late.”

There were a number of solutions suggested at the first town hall meeting.

Different colored passes for those who live close to the stadium, specifically the Village of Penn State and other Toftree residents. Experienced state police, not inexperienced university students, to man the corner of Fox Hollow and Park Avenue. A scatter drill as suggested by the consultant. This works very well at the universities of Michigan, Wisconsin and Virginia, which have similar busy pedestrian corners.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If people are allowed to make a right from Fox Hollow Road onto Park, it should be possible to find a way for local residents to make a left and go less than 100 yards.

Are exceptions being made for other fans in our area? Suite owners, big donors, buses from the retirement Village at Penn State? If exceptions are being made, then it is possible to do so for us as well.

The corner of Fox Hollow and Park is not as big an issue as perceived by this administration. I know there are other traffic issues, but this is not one of them.

Who are politicians fighting for?

It’s interesting reading the weekly Roll Call on issues concerning the American public and seeing the unwillingness of our politicians to meet halfway on any issues. It’s totally disheartening to read that U.S. Representatives Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller voted no to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. Yes, these are the individuals supposedly fighting for us. It’s OK for the American taxpayers to give them their cozy lives, at our expense, but God forbid the average citizen makes a decent salary. How much will a $30,000 salary get you in 2025? The same style of living that a $7.50 and hour gets you in 2019 ... paycheck to paycheck, just one notch above poverty level to make sure you don’t qualify for any assistance, of any sort, from the government.

Also, how can any politician look themselves in the mirror and not see the devil smiling back in approval? Lazarus is on the doorstep —cold, hungry, sick and in need of clothing. The rich man dined and feasted. As a Christian nation, we all know where he ended up. Work together to find a solution to the border crisis created by Trump.

Acts that degrade the country

Our country is degraded when repeated pleas of “I can’t breathe” from a lying down, unresisting black man in a police choke hold is slowly killed, it is caught on tape, and this results in no punishment to the policeman. When a New York State investigation of the Trump Organization’s payment to reimburse Michael Cohen for hush money payments is shut down before planned interviews with Trump officials, probably at the behest of William Barr, Trump’s man. When Trump uses the racist call to “go back” ( to where you came from, presumably another country ) “to fix their totally crime infested places,“ is directed at Congressional representatives, with the tacit support of nearly every Republican in national political office. When Trump is now known to have closely associated with a known pedophile (Jeffrey Epstein), having vocally admired him for his choice of younger women. Trump, with thousands of documented lies since coming to office. With his policy of separating children, even babies from their parents. With his obvious plan to divide Americans on racial and religious lines, succeeding. Trump is building a huge hell hole, pulling in Republicans and evangelicals while degrading America’s moral standards, and destroying our long established Democracy by slowly turning it into an authoritarian state from which only the very wealthiest and well connected will do well. Sure, the economy is booming, deficit spending — that is, borrowing from the wealthy during good times — will do that, but there will come a time to pay those pipers.