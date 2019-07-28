Letters: Lessons from the Bible on the immigration crisis; Bellefonte-State College bike trail could be next

Hear the words of detained migrant children Children read the words of their peers held in U.S. Border Patrol facilities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Children read the words of their peers held in U.S. Border Patrol facilities.

Lessons from the Bible on the immigration crisis

What does the Bible teach Christians about how to handle the illegal immigrant crisis on our southern border? The Gospel of Matthew, (25: 31-46) describes how at the Last Judgment, Christ will separate all people into two groups. He’ll welcome the group of righteous people into God’s kingdom, “for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me” (Matthew 25:35-36).

Puzzled, they’ll ask him when they did this for him.

He’ll tell them, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40).

Christ will tell the other group that they are cursed because they didn’t help him when he was hungry, thirsty, naked or sick. They didn’t visit him in prison or welcome him when he was a stranger.

Surprised, they’ll ask him when this happened.

He’ll reply, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it not to one of the least of these, you did it not to me” (Matthew 25:45). The cursed people will go away “into eternal punishment,” and the righteous will go “into eternal life.”

We should insist that our government and our nation treat these strangers as Christ has taught us.

Another successful Bike MS ride

This past weekend, the Centre Region again hosted the Bike MS: Glimcher Keystone Country Ride. This two-day, 150-mile bike ride from Hollidaysburg to State College and back not only provides crucial funding for the National MS Society, but also helps promote awareness of multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, that to date, has no cure. A recent study, funded by the National MS Society has revealed almost one million Americans live with this disease.

I would like to thank our National MS Society staff, volunteers and the over 250 riders for again making this incredible event a success. Not only was $436,407.93 raised, but the weekend was a fantastic time to make new connections and build our community. The money raised goes to ground breaking research and support programs that benefit persons with MS directly.

I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010. While a chronic, debilitating disease diagnosis can be isolating, our local community, and support from the National MS Society, continues to show me, and my family, we are not alone in our fight. We will all, together, continue to do whatever it takes to have a breakthrough for a cure.

Thank you again to our local community for supporting this annual event! We look forward to seeing you again in 2020! For more information, please visit www.nationalmssociety.org.

Bellefonte-State College bike trail could be next

A tip of the hat to recent letter writer Adriana Ines Pena of State College for her support of the Bellefonte-Milesburg bike trail. And kudos to the Centre County commissioners for taking the lead on the project.

I’d like to suggest that the commissioners consider a trail from Bellefonte to State College, using the old Bellefonte Central right of way. There was talk of such a trail when the Bellefonte Central discontinued the line Bellefonte-State College line in 1974 but it went nowhere for lack of visionary leaders in the right places.

Fortunately, we have such leaders in the commissioners’ office. Let the planning begin.