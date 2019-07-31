Letters: Where were the American flags in State College?; Summer session requires focus on studies

American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines Many Americans are unaware that there are laws in regards to the American flag that can be found in detail in the United States Code. The flag code is a guide to encourage proper respect for the national ensign, although is has no provision for en Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Many Americans are unaware that there are laws in regards to the American flag that can be found in detail in the United States Code. The flag code is a guide to encourage proper respect for the national ensign, although is has no provision for en

Where were the American flags in State College?

I find it impossible to understand how I could not find one American flag downtown on the Fourth of July this year. (Correction: The guy who has the lunch stand on Beaver had one on his cart.) I want to know why the streets can be painted with rainbows and every light pole in the downtown can be adorned with a rainbow flag for over a month, but somehow we forget to celebrate our freedom and independence on a national holiday.

The irony here should be fairly obvious.

I’ve contacted the Downtown State College Improvement District as well as the Borough Council and I’ve offered to help finance the placement of flags next year along with other business owners. I have no idea how all of this works. But it seems to be more complicated than it should. To this point I’ve heard nothing.

If you don’t see an American flag flying next year maybe you’ll remember this opinion piece and ask the question yourself.

In my opinion it’s a terrible shame. I’m sad for all the men and women in this community who fought for, and those who continue to fight for the benefits that we enjoy in this great nation. Our independence was purchased with a great price. America was born as a result. Let’s put away our differences and agree every year on the Fourth of July that we live in a great nation. Lets celebrate in the spirit of unity.

Smartphones affect sleep for teens and college students

Smartphones make it easy to be connected to the internet at all times of the day. While it might be helpful, a 24/7 connection to technology is actually unhealthy when you’re trying to fall asleep. Many teens are bringing smartphones to bed with them and it is the last thing they looked at before they sleep at night. That’s a problem, because answering texts and scrolling through social media is mentally and emotionally stimulating, which leads to disturbed sleep. I am one of these teens that have problems sleeping from to much time on my smartphone.

When I was a freshman in high school staying with my parents, I had a house rule where my phone confiscated at 9:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Although I often complained about this rule, in the long run, I think that this helpful for my sleep. Sleep is needed for teenagers to grow healthily. During sleep, the body repairs muscle, develops memory, and releases hormones that regulate growth and appetite. I didn’t know this at the time but my parent’s rule helped me get the right amount of sleep every night.

Now that I am a first-year Penn State student, I have fallen back into the trend of staying on my phone too long before bed. I have recently had problems with sleep deprivation due to my smartphone. Smartphones have become a problem for sleep among college and high school teenagers.

Summer session requires focus on studies

For my mom’s 50th birthday, about 20 of my family members went to the Dominican Republic for vacation and celebration. I barely get to ever see a lot of this part of the family, and I really wanted to attend. This vacation had been planned for over a year and even before I knew I had to do summer session for Penn State. It came down to the last minute on me making the decision on whether I was going to go or not, and I really needed to assess the pros and cons. After checking the syllabus for both of my classes, I realized that missing a couple of days for vacation would result in a significant grade drop.

I have been told by many that it is important to attain all A’s in the fist semester and if I went on this vacation, that would not have been possible. Although the fear of missing out almost got the best of me, I made the adult decision to stay here at PSU and focus on my studies.