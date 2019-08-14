Letters: Yard sale to include free items for kids; Protecting Pine Hall forest

Free clothes to bless children for back to school The FaithCentre in Bellefonte is blessing every school aged child with three back to school outfits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FaithCentre in Bellefonte is blessing every school aged child with three back to school outfits.







Lessons from ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’

When I was a young college student in the early 1960s at what was then named Western Reserve University (in Cleveland), we were lucky enough to have a great folk music coffeehouse just off campus where all the big name folksingers played at one time or another. Thus, I got to hear the foremost social-protest singers of the time: Phil Ochs, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Tom Rush, Richie Havens, Judy Collins, and on and on. Recently I replayed an old Bob Dylan CD and listened to “Blowin’ in the Wind.” It amazed me how pertinent the 50-plus year old lyrics still are for our very troubled times. If you’re interested, have a listen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G58XWF6B3AA. Then send the words and/or the link to your state and national congressional representatives, and maybe even to President Trump. We can hope that sooner or later they’ll find the courage to act in a fashion we can once again be proud of.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yard sale to include free items for kids





I was pleased to see the Aug. 8 front page article about the free clothing for children offer by the FaithCentre in Bellefonte. Families are finding it more and more difficult to pay for school clothing and supplies in these days of cuts to programs.

There will be another offer of free items for families during the yard sale on Aug. 17th, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 780 Waupelani Drive, Extended (across from the YMCA) State College. One grocery bag-full chosen by the family, of children’s books and small toys will be free, while they last. The sale, with a $5 early admission at 8 a.m., also offers a wide range of household items, furniture, garden supplies, games, larger toys, and young adult/adult books at very reasonable prices. The community is invited.

Trump’s tweets spread falsehoods

Through Twitter, the President of the United States has helped spread a totally unfounded conspiracy theory suggesting that the Clintons were behind Jeffrey Epstein’s death. I don’t know how there could be, but if there is any doubt in anyone’s mind regarding Trump’s total lack of integrity, this should dispel it. He who continually rants about fake news probably is the single most frequent purveyor of falsehoods in the U.S., certainly the loudest. With, of course, the help of his despotic, anti-democracy friend, Vladimir Putin.

So sad. God save the United States of America.

Protecting Pine Hall forest

Seventy acres of old-growth trees, the Pine Hall forest, is slated to be cut down to make way for a new development. This iconic, wooded area is just west of State College, along Blue Course Drive. Approximately 8,000 of 10,000 trees will be felled. At a public meeting on Aug. 5, we learned that:

1. Residential Housing Development LLC has presented a plan for a mixed use development of 70 acres that is now one of the largest tracts of mature forest in the immediate State College area.

2. Final approval of the plan could be granted by Ferguson Township supervisors at their meeting on Aug. 19.

3. Although Ferguson Township has adopted a Charter Bill of Rights and they have set a goal of Net 0 carbon emissions by 2050, Ferguson supervisors say that they are legally obliged to OK the development if the plan meets township zoning regulations.

4. Based on a recently-released survey of Ferguson township residents, the overwhelming majority favors environmental stewardship and maintenance of open, natural areas in their township.

If you value mature forest and open space in our area, you can: