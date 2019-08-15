Letters: Board of trustees should ‘make things right,’ restore Paterno statue

Fans discuss JoePa’s ‘glory days’ Ed Wilson, his wife Susan and friend Laurie Stanell talk about attending Penn State during some memorial moments of Joe Paterno's years as head football coach. The late coach was honored during Saturday's game against Temple to celebrate the 50th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ed Wilson, his wife Susan and friend Laurie Stanell talk about attending Penn State during some memorial moments of Joe Paterno's years as head football coach. The late coach was honored during Saturday's game against Temple to celebrate the 50th

Plans show flaw in township’s ordinances, zoning regulations

It has come to my attention that Ferguson Township is poised to allow the decimation of yet another area of environmental infrastructure, 65 wooded acres in Pine Hall. The justification for this action, according to a CDT article about an Aug. 5 public hearing, is that, according to Supervisor Steve Miller, “the township cannot dictate how companies develop and maintain privately-owned land. If the plan meets all township ordinances and zoning regulations ... the board is obligated to approve the plan ...”

It would appear then, to those of us with a more environmentally supportive agenda, that the problem lies in the township ordinances and zoning regulations. Another example would be when the growth boundary was moved along Whitehall Road in order to support the upzoning of the agricultural land owned by Penn State so it could be sold to developers as a financial investment and also facilitate the agenda of certain local special interest groups that feel the need for a regional sports complex, rather than maintaining the original ordinances and zoning regulations that supported a healthier and more natural and biodiverse environment.

Hopefully, the developers will be willing to consider the concerns of community members with a broader view of appropriate land use, even if their current plans are approved on Monday, Aug. 19, during the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting.

Board of trustees should ‘make things right,’ restore Paterno statue

I am trying to understand the obstacle to restoration of Joe Paterno’s statue, which was removed from campus in 2012 without authorization by the Board of Trustees. Although the board as constituted in March 2012 published a unanimous statement that Paterno had been dismissed for “failure of leadership” — a phrase it used twice in its press release — former Board Chair Keith Masser later stipulated under oath (deposition of Nov. 24, 2014 in Corman and McCord vs. Penn State and NCAA), “The decision to remove Coach Paterno had nothing to do with what he had known, what he hadn’t done. It was based upon the distraction of having him on the sidelines would have caused the University and the harm to the current football team. It had nothing to do with what Coach Paterno had done or hadn’t done.” Board leader Kenneth Frazier testified similarly although not as explicitly.

The clarity of Masser’s and Frazier’s sworn depositions is therefore that the entire board as constituted in March 2012, minus one honorable exception who distanced himself from its actions by resigning, marred its service to the university by telling a falsehood or being parties to a falsehood through acquiescence (cause for expulsion under the Honor Codes of various military academies, by the way). The board’s holdovers cannot therefore command the trust, respect or support of the Penn State community, nor can the board as a whole, until they make things right by apologizing to the Paterno family and vote to restore the statue.