Letters: What does Grange Fair mean to you?; Renewable energy investments needed

Bunnies hoppy to entertain Fair goers cheered on the bunnies in the Celebrity Bunny Hop on Saturday night at the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fair goers cheered on the bunnies in the Celebrity Bunny Hop on Saturday night at the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair.

What does Grange Fair mean to you?

What does Grange Fair mean to you? To some it means reliving memories, both good and bad, in a “family tent” or camping trailer. To others it means a week of their kids having fun before the new school year begins. To others it means getting their 4-H animal ready for show or their project ready for competition. Some others compete every year in different competitions in hopes of winning a ribbon for their efforts. Others want to show off their new camping trailer to the neighbors — possibly the only time it will ever be used is for fair week. Couples, old and young, walk hand in hand and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the fair. Some good, like the food, and some bad, like the smell of the animal barns, all remembered long after the fair is gone. To some the fair is a time when they realize they cannot afford the cost to go. It is a time when they have, good, bad or sad memories of fairs long past. To others it is the “end of summer.” Whatever it is to you as an individual, it will always be Grange Fair!

Renewable energy investments needed

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I read with great interest the recent article in the CDT about states investing millions of dollars in flood control projects. Texas will spend $793 million, $15 million in Iowa, $10 million in Arkansas and millions in other states. The article states that a National Climate Assessment released by the White House warned that “natural disasters in the U.S. are worsening because of global warming. We can expect more frequent storms and storms of increased intensity in addition to heat waves, droughts and rising sea levels.”

The very next day I was flabbergasted to see that the paper had an article about the EPA weakening or even eliminating Obama regulations on power plants that are major polluters and the main source of carbon dioxide. What are these people thinking? In addition to carbon dioxide, coal plants produce soot, radioactive ash, lead, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and mercury. According to research published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, 71,000 people in the U.S. die each year from air pollution.

FEMA spent $125 billion on Hurricane Harvey. Levees and flood control technology often exacerbate problems downstream. Does it not make more sense to put some money into renewable energy that would mitigate some of the problems of climate change? I know that we cannot eliminate hurricanes, droughts and heat waves, but we certainly can reduce their impact and save some lives.

Preparedness can help protect properties

With the recent thunderstorm from Sunday, I witnessed lots of cracked limbs and a number of downed trees in the area on my way to work Monday morning. I grew up in Central Florida where hurricane preparedness is key. Part of this preparedness is pruning and thinning out the crown of trees to prevent damage to property and power lines. I understand that we do not get hurricanes up here and must focus on heavy snow and ice for winter, but why should these two types of landscaping care be incompatible given Hurricane Sandy’s impact on the East Coast?