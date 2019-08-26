Letters: Time to honor Joe Paterno; Border camps display ‘crimes against humanity’

Fans discuss JoePa’s ‘glory days’ Ed Wilson, his wife Susan and friend Laurie Stanell talk about attending Penn State during some memorial moments of Joe Paterno's years as head football coach. The late coach was honored during Saturday's game against Temple to celebrate the 50th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ed Wilson, his wife Susan and friend Laurie Stanell talk about attending Penn State during some memorial moments of Joe Paterno's years as head football coach. The late coach was honored during Saturday's game against Temple to celebrate the 50th

Time to honor Joe Paterno

A time to what? A time to recognize the legacy of Joe Paterno? A time to acknowledge all the good Paterno did to help make Penn State into a “world class institution.” A time to recognize or at least acknowledge that Paterno was responsible for building the solid foundation upon which today’s Penn State football program rests upon. A time to recognize that the motto “Success with Honor” wasn’t just mere words to Paterno. A time to recognize that his football program was an example that big time competitive college football and excellence in academics could co-exist and thrive together.

It is all of the above! Recently, William Levinson, in a letter titled “Board of Trustees Should ‘make things right,’ restore Paterno Statue” made some outstanding points and maybe we will finally get some positive movement on righting the wrongs suffered by Paterno and his family.

There comes a time when one has to realize that although you would love for all the wrongs in the world to be righted and good to triumph over evil, that it may be a long time before this is going to happen. I often remarked that Paterno loved the university until the day he drew his last breath. He never said a harsh or negative word about the university, which you who are in positions of university leadership might want to carefully consider. What would a lesser person have done?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Border camps display ‘crimes against humanity’

I saw an 11-year-old girl on television sobbing and begging to see her father. No plan had been made for her care. She was left in a frantic state of fright, feeling helpless and abandoned. Is this not the worst form of domestic terrorism? Sadly, it was inflicted purposefully by our present government’s leadership solely to instill fear in a specific group of people: brown, Spanish-speaking immigrants, both documented and undocumented. Hispanics have been targeted and labeled as bad for (white) America. Their portrayal as “different” and “other” has translated into seeing them as subhuman and somehow deserving of abuse. Such thinking and resultant heinous mistreatment place us as a nation squarely on the road to becoming a police state, defined by top-down thuggery and invasive, strong-arm tactics.

This is America, and it has always been my home. I grew up believing in its ideals, secure in recognizing it, not only as a safe haven for me, as a citizen, but also as a beacon of hope to the downtrodden of the world. And now, I am witnessing government-sanctioned family separations and kidnapping of children on and within the borders of my beloved country.

It is my duty as an American patriot to speak out in opposition to these crimes against humanity. If I were to remain silent, I would feel complicit in this tyrannical assault on the most vulnerable among us. It is not a crime to be needy. It is not a sin to seek help.

Ignorance and shootings

The gross darkness of the killings in Dayton and El Paso were primarily ignorance.

First ignorant that death is not final but opens each time on glory.

And second, ignorant, because violence is never successful action — it only destroys the innocence of the heart of the perpetrator. Only kindness leads to successful action and fulfillment. Anger and hate only blind and frustrate its agent.

Of course, let’s limit guns and the violence in the popular culture. But primarily let’s underline the sacred tradition where what I say here in words are their realities.

You may doubt what I say. Well then, go into the center of reality, face the ultimate and inquire.

Stain glass may look opaque from the outside. From within it opens a different story.